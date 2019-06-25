Pre-Prime Day deal: Save £100 on Samsung 55in 4K TV - if you're quick!

If, like the What Hi-Fi? team, you can't wait to see all the grass-court action at Wimbledon in full swing, there's no time like the present to secure a new TV.

Now, thanks to an Amazon pre-Prime Day deal, you don't have to leap headfirst into buying a 4K TV at full-price to ensure the best possible viewing experience.

This Samsung 55in UE55NU7092U 4K Smart TV comes is usually £540, but as of this morning Amazon is slashing 19 percent off the price. A £101 saving means this TV can be purchased now for just £430.

You'll have to be quick, though, as this Lightning Deal ends this afternoon!

With a 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR10 and HDR10+ support, three HDMI ports, twin USB ports and free UK delivery, this Samsung 4K TV should let you decide whether the ball was on the line or out long before Hawkeye gets a look in. If you're on the lookout for a new TV ahead of the action at SW19, this could be the deal for you.

Missed it? Not to worry, there are plenty of other cheap TV deals to snap up.

