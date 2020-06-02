Perreaux's newest integrated amplifiers are available in all the colours of the rainbow

New Zealand’s most famous Rugby team may be the All Blacks, but New Zealand’s most famous amplifier manufacturer, Perreaux, is making its two newest integrated amplifiers available in all the colours of the rainbow – as well as an “All Black” model.

The two new models are both integrated amplifiers with integrated DACs. The Perreaux 155iX is rated with a power output of 150-watts continuous into 8Ω, and the Perreaux 255iX is rated at 250-watts continuous per channel into 8Ω.

Both models have multiple line-level analogue inputs (five unbalanced, one balanced), dual MM/MC phono inputs, and also incorporate the same headphone circuitry that’s used in Perreaux’s renowned SXH2 Class-A headphone amplifier to drive their front-panel headphone socket.

Both models also have the full gamut of digital inputs, both wired and wireless, with decoding via an ESS Sabre Pro 9038 384k PCM/DSD DAC. Remote control is via an app (iOS/Android).

Perreaux 244iX faceplates awaiting placement (Image credit: Perreaux)

Myriad colour options are available because the amplifiers are hand-painted. Paul Sammes, Global Sales & Marketing Manager for Perreaux, says the finish is to “luxury automotive paint standard”, and that Perreaux will paint either amplifier: “in any colour of the customer’s choice.”

Perreaux was founded in 1974 in Napier, New Zealand by Peter Perreaux and rapidly expanded from a one-man operation into a multi-million dollar business that in 1987 was exporting Class-A preamplifiers and MOSFET integrated and power amplifiers to 17 countries.

Perreaux was sold to Martin Van Rooyen in 1995, who moved the company to its current location of Mosgiel on New Zealand’s South Island. Two years ago, Van Rooyen sold the company to electronics engineer Edwin Nieman, founder of the award-winning Dunedin-based electronics design company Kamahi Electronics.

Perreaux expects worldwide shipping to commence soon, and says it will announces pricing on the new models shortly.

For more information, contact Perreaux NZ.