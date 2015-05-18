Once your player has been updated, you'll be able to access Tidal's complete CD-quality catalogue by signing in to the service through Oppo's MediaControl app. The players able to receive the update include the five-star BDP-105D.

Pål Bråtelund, Tidal's Strategic Partnership Manager says: "We are delighted with this latest integration from Oppo, as it continues our drive to offer Tidal as the music streaming service of choice to music lovers and audiophiles alike."

Tidal has been making the headlines in recent weeks, following its takeover by Jay-Z and recent relaunch. According to the press release, the firmware update will be "available shortly" - we've contacted Oppo for more specific timing.

