The Naim Mu-so did the unthinkable upon its release in 2014, bringing high-end hi-fi to a wireless speaker and comfortably justifying its £895 price tag.

So it's perhaps no surprise that Naim has announced a second Mu-so speaker, the Mu-so Qb, a wireless speaker cube that has its sights on the midrange market.

Due on sale this March, and announced at CES 2016, the Mu-so Qb packs 300-watts of power, sports five drivers - angled for optimum dispersion - and two bass radiators alongside a custom-made woofer driven by a 100W amp.

MORE: Naim Mu-so Qb hands-on review

The familiar Mu-so aluminium touchscreen control interface sits atop the Qb, and the Mu-so app is on hand to give you full control of up to five zones of Mu-so multi-room music. It will work with Naim streaming products, too.

The same 32-bit DSP found in the bigger Mu-so is present here, as is the thorough specification sheet: aptX Bluetooth, Apple Airplay, Spotify Connect, Tidal, internet radio and UPnP hi-res streaming. Hi-res files up to 24-bit/192kHz are supported.

You'll find analogue, digital optical and USB inputs on the 20 per cent glass-reinforced polymer cabinet, plus the familiar Naim heatsink design.

The Mu-so Qb stands 210mm x 218mm x 212mm (HWD) and weighs in at 5.6kg.

Available in orange, vibrant red and deep blue, the Naim Mu-so Qb is due on sale this March with a £595 price tag.

See all our Naim reviews