The black version is designed for use with Blackberry devices, smartphones and notebook PCs, while the silver iClarity model (see what they did there) is optimised for use with Apple iPhones/iPods/iPads.

Both deliver Bluetooth 2.0 wireless audio, and use Monster's own digital signal processing. Music can be streamed from your portable using the Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP).

If you prefer to connect your portable device to the speaker using a conventional wired connection, there's a standard 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sound is handled by a 3.5cm full-range driver and passive radiator subwoofer, which Monster says delivers "clarity and powerful bass".

A built-in noise-cancelling microphone allows for hands-free phone dialling, and Lithium Ion batteries provide up to five hours listening on a single charge.

The noise-cancelling mic means the device can be used as a speaker for conference calls and voice/video chats via Skype.

