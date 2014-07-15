It's a part of the market many companies have looked at in recent months, with Monster announcing the launch of its latest Bluetooth-enabled device.

The Superstar is billed as an "ultra-compact device" that boasts similar dimensions to that of a large smartphone, but Monster says it's also small enough to fit in your pocket.

Monster has fitted the Superstar with its proprietary Pure Monster Sound technology to ensure a "rich, expressive and detailed sound" despite its compact characteristics.

It offers two full-range drivers and two bass radiators at the front and rear, as well as USB and 3.5mm inputs; splash resistance to IPX-4; and a Bluetooth range of 30 feet.

You'll be able to listen to your music from any Bluetooth-enabled device: PCs, laptops and, of course, mobile handsets. The battery lasts for between five and 10 hours.

The Monster Superstar Bluetooth speaker is available in three colour options – neon grey and black; neon green and black; and neon blue – and has a price tag of £100.

