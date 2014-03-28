The new DNA Pro and 'rose gold' DiamondZ (above) over-ear headphones are among the latest products from Monster being shown at London's iconic Harrods department store.

A special event – Harrods Is Technology – is taking place at the Knightsbridge venue (March 12 to April 11), where Monster will showcase its existing headphone range.

Monster's entire range of headphones are a primary focus of the event and the DNA Pro cans, which we saw at CES 2014 earlier this year, will take centre stage.

The DNA Pros come with wireless aptX Bluetooth, active noise-cancellation and "buttonless touch-sensing control". There's also the option to have a wired connection if you prefer.

The Monster DiamondZ sport a striking 'rose gold' finish and are a European exclusive for Harrods, priced at £250.

The DiamondZ headphones feature "tangle-free" ControlTalk Universal and ControlTalk for Apple cables, with low-profile right-angle connectors to allow hands-free calls.

The Monster SuperStar – a new small, high-performance Bluetooth speaker launching in the UK in May – is also on display.

Designed to fit in the palm of your hand, Monster says the active speaker will give you "audiophile quality sound". It comes with Bluetooth connectivity featuring AAC and aptX technology.

We've seen prices for the SuperStar quoted at €130 or $149, which could mean UK prices being between £90-£110 – but we'll get that confirmed for you as soon as we can.

by Pete Hayman

