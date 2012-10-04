Monster may have ended its partnership with the Beats by Dr Dre brand, but now the company has teamed up with Viacom to launch the new Monster DNA range.

The Monster DNA headphones range is due to go on sale in Europe this month. There will be seven different versions, including on-ear models in black, white, cobalt blue and perfect teal for £170, as well as black and white in-ear versions at £80.

Viacom will provide a global platform for the Monster DNA headphones through its diverse entertainment brands, including Comedy central, MTV, Spike, VH1 and VH1 Classic.

Head of Monster Noel Lee says: "We're excited about what we have accomplished with next-generation sound with Monster DNA. Sonically they competely kick ass, yet still have refined sound qualities that all music lovers can appreciate."

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook