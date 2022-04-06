Monoprice drops three new THX Certified compact on-wall home theatre speakers

Californian audio and technology specialist Monoprice (which recently launched the intriguingly affordable M1000ANC wireless headphones) has just added three THX certified on-wall home theatre speaker propositions to its popular Monolith line.

We'll start with the meatiest product in the trio (pictured, above). For those who want the clean look of a soundbar but demand the performance of a true home theatre speaker system, the Monolith M-OW3 could be the answer to your prayers. It combines front left, centre, and right channels into a single thin and stylish wall-mounted speaker. Each of this passive soundbar’s three channels features a high-performance 4.5-inch concentric driver with an inset 20mm silk dome tweeter, an optimised waveguide, and two 4.5-inch passive radiators.

This "potent" LCR speaker also boasts a flat frequency response from 70Hz to 20kHz and it has been THX Certified Select Certified (the immersive surround-sound standard founded by iconic filmmaker George Lucas in 1983) for "spectacular home theatre performance in just about any room". The Monolith M-OW3 also boasts 84.8dB sensitivity, 4 ohms nominal impedance, five-way spring-loaded binding posts and keyhole slots on the back for easy wall mounting.

(Image credit: Monoprice)

Featuring a slim and elegant cabinet design, the smaller Monolith M-OW1 (above) speaker pair packs the same high-performance 4.5-inch concentric driver with an inset 20mm silk dome tweeter, featuring an optimised waveguide and two 4.5-in passive radiators per unit. Ideally suited for use as front-, centre- and surround-channel speakers, these 4-ohm on-wall speakers promise a surprisingly flat frequency response from 70Hz to 20kHz.

(Image credit: Monoprice)

Lastly, let's look at Monoprice's Monolith THX Certified Compact Satellite speaker pair. Monoprice bills them as a perfect solution for front left and right, height or surround channels, again featuring a high-excursion 4.5-inch concentric driver with an inset 20mm silk dome tweeter and optimised waveguide. Though smaller in form factor than the other on-wall options, these MDF-encased, precision-tuned and cube shaped speakers boast a flat frequency response down to 80Hz.

All of the speakers are available immediately. Prices? The Monoprice Monolith M-OW3 is $500 (opens in new tab) (roughly £380 or AU$660); the Monoprice Monolith M-OW1 also costs $500 (opens in new tab) per pair (again, that's around £380 or AU$660 and before any duties); and the Monoprice Monolith Compact Satellite speaker are $250 (opens in new tab) per pair (around £190 or AU$330). Interesting...

