Monoprice drops three new THX Certified compact on-wall home theatre speakers

Meet the THX Certified M-OW1, M-OW3 and Compact Satellite speakers

Monoprice Monolith M-OW3
Californian audio and technology specialist Monoprice (which recently launched the intriguingly affordable M1000ANC wireless headphones) has just added three THX certified on-wall home theatre speaker propositions to its popular Monolith line. 

We'll start with the meatiest product in the trio (pictured, above). For those who want the clean look of a soundbar but demand the performance of a true home theatre speaker system, the Monolith M-OW3 could be the answer to your prayers. It combines front left, centre, and right channels into a single thin and stylish wall-mounted speaker. Each of this passive soundbar’s three channels features a high-performance 4.5-inch concentric driver with an inset 20mm silk dome tweeter, an optimised waveguide, and two 4.5-inch passive radiators. 

This "potent" LCR speaker also boasts a flat frequency response from 70Hz to 20kHz and it has been THX Certified Select Certified (the immersive surround-sound standard founded by iconic filmmaker George Lucas in 1983) for "spectacular home theatre performance in just about any room". The company suggests that with the simple addition of a THX Certified Monolith subwoofer, you'll get the ultimate in home cinema audio performance. The Monolith M-OW3 also boasts 84.8dB sensitivity, 4 ohms nominal impedance, five-way spring-loaded binding posts and keyhole slots on the back for easy wall mounting.

Monoprice Monolith M-OW1

Featuring a slim and elegant cabinet design, the smaller Monolith M-OW1 (above) speaker pair packs the same high-performance 4.5-inch concentric driver with an inset 20mm silk dome tweeter, featuring an optimised waveguide and two 4.5-in passive radiators per unit. Ideally suited for use as front-, centre- and surround-channel speakers, these 4-ohm on-wall speakers promise a surprisingly flat frequency response from 70Hz to 20kHz.

Monoprice Monolith THX Certified Compact Satellite Speakers

Lastly, let's look at Monoprice's Monolith THX Certified Compact Satellite speaker pair. Monoprice bills them as a perfect solution for front left and right, height or surround channels, again featuring a high-excursion 4.5-inch concentric driver with an inset 20mm silk dome tweeter and optimised waveguide. Though smaller in form factor than the other on-wall options, these MDF-encased, precision-tuned and cube shaped speakers boast a flat frequency response down to 80Hz. 

All of THX Certified on-wall speakers are available immediately. Prices? Of course – they're surprisingly reasonable. The Monoprice Monolith M-OW3 is priced $500 (opens in new tab) (roughly £380 or AU$660); the Monoprice Monolith M-OW1 also costs $500 (opens in new tab) per pair (again, that's around £380 or AU$660 where sold and before any duties); and the Monoprice Monolith Compact Satellite speaker pair is priced $250 (opens in new tab) (which is around £190 or AU$330). Interesting... 

