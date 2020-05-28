Monitor Audio launches IMS-4 multi-room music streamer

Monitor Audio might be best known for its stereo speakers but the firm's talents don't end there. Today, Monitor Audio officially launched its latest creation – the IMS-4 Music Streamer.

Pitched predominantly at custom installers, the discreet box of tricks totes BluOS multi-room streaming technology, meaning users can stream lossless hi-res music up to 24-bit/192kHz to every room in their home.

Living large? No problem. A single IMS-4 is capable of streaming to four separate zones but, pair multiple units together or to other BluOS devices, and installers can create up to 64 zones of music. The rack-sized device can even be programmed to pause the music when your doorbell rings.

The BluOS Controller app offers up plenty of access to music streaming services, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer, Qobuz and TuneIn. There's also room for MQA network music files and voice control courtesy of Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

The IMS-4 also boasts AirPlay2, for those who prefer to ask Siri to play a song in a specific room. Connections include RCA analogue, digital optical and Type-A USB.

Monitor Audio recommends partnering its latest streamer with an installation amplifier such its own IA150-8C – especially if you're planning to go the full monty and splash out on a Crestron system.

The Monitor Audio IMS-4 Music Streamer is available from June, priced £1399.

