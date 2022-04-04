LG's next OLED panels should suffer fewer dead pixels

We know that some of LG's 2022 TVs use OLED.EX screens. Now LG has detailed some of the technology behind the scenes that should make dead pixels a thing of the past.

In a blog post, the firm has set out how its 'personalised algorithms' work. According to LG, these "precisely control a display's energy input to more accurately express details and colour." Using machine learning technology of the likes used in other artificial intelligence applications, the algorithms can learn your individual viewing patterns to predict the usage amount of the organic light-emitting diodes in the screen.

The theory is that by predicting which pixels will suffer the most usage, the algorithm can optimise their output to maintain optimal brightness and performance throughout the TV's life.

That's the theory, anyway. There's no word on what happens if you watch lots of different kinds of content – some sports, some movies, some cartoons, say. Or if a guest watches something completely different to what you would usually stick on. We'll have to see how the TVs fare once they make their way into our testing lab, and into living rooms across the world.

OLED.EX screens will feature in 2022 TVs from LG, Sony, Panasonic and others, and will start rolling out in the coming months.

