Multi-room music really does look to be going mainstream, with a whole host of systems coming to market, thanks in no small part to the Qualcomm AllPlay streaming system. Lenco is another manufacturer joining the party, having unveiled its PlayLink wireless multi-room system at IFA 2014.

Thanks to the Qualcomm AllPlay platform, the Lenco system streams using your existing wi-fi network, forming a network between products so it's not reliant on a wired connection to your router.

The PlayLink system also supports Bluetooth streaming and NFC connectivity so you can tap a phone or tablet to a PlayLink speaker to connect and play music, as well as offering all the now familiar multi-room functionality.

Helping the Lenco PlayLink system stand out from the crowd is the PlayConnect box, which connects to your existing system to add wireless multi-room functionality to traditional hi-fi products, much like the Sonos Connect does for Sonos.

The PlayConnect launches alongside two wireless speakers, the portable PlayLink 4 and larger PlayLink 6.

All the Lenco PlayLink products also support high-res audio, capable of streaming lossless 24-bit/192kHz files from a NAS device or network audio player. The products also offer internet radio and streaming music services, though there's no word of supported streaming services at launch.

The PlayLink 4 and 6 speakers also have an aux input for connecting non-wireless devices, while the PlayConnect has a digital optical output.

The two PlayLink speakers each have three drivers and a digital amp, with the PlayLink 4's USP being its removable battery that makes it ideal for taking in to new rooms or outside to the garden. You can also pair two PlayLink speakers, whether the smaller or the larger model, for a stereo set-up.

Lenco PlayLink 4

Due out this month, the Lenco PlayConnect has a retail price of €149, PlayLink 4 is €199 and the PlayLink 6 is €299. We're awaiting confirmation of UK release dates and prices.

The system follows other multi-room speaker systems launched at IFA, the Harmon Kardon Omi system and the Monster SoundStage system, and will be looking to take on the likes of Sonos and the five-star Samsung M5 speaker.

