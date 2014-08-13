The company – part of Kingston Technology Company – has launched its new Cloud White Edition gaming headset, which is compatible with PCs, PlayStation 4s, smartphones and tablets.

External features include memory foam ear cushions, soft leather-padded headband and an over-ear, closed-cup design, with the headset replacing predecessor Cloud Black Edition.

Meanwhile, 53mm drivers have been built-in to the headset to deliver "superior audio performance" – ensuring you can hear everything from your game. It also features a detachable microphone.

HyperX's Edward Baily said: "We are proud to add the White Edition now to give gamers and HyperX fans another headset choice with the same great comfort and sound as the original."

