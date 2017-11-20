Amazon kicked off its Black Friday deals by offering three months of its Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service for 99p – and now Spotify is getting in on the game, offering the same three-months-for-99p deal to new users. And for lapsed Premium account users, you can get three months for the price of one.

The smallprint? You’re only eligible as a “new user” if you’ve not previously provided credit card information or used a 30-day trial. Users that haven’t had an active account since October 21st can meanwhile get the three months for £9.99 deal.

Users must sign up by December 31st 2017 to receive these offers. Head to the Spotify website to see the deal.

While we'd be tempted to trial both Amazon and Spotify for three months at these prices (£1.98 for 90 days of Spotify-curated playlists and Garth Brooks? Yes please), it’s no lie that of the two our preference lies with Spotify. The ad-free, superior-sounding, Spotify Connect-featuring Premium subscription is, after all, our second favourite paid-for music streaming option after Tidal.

Don't forget Black Friday is just around the corner, and you'll be able to keep track of all the best deals on our Best Black Friday deals page.

