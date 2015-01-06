The Japanese manufacturer claims its new LDAC codec transmits data three times more efficiently than Bluetooth's standard encoding and compression system, although you will need a compatible speaker system and source - such as the recently announced NW-ZX2 Walkman. This means high-res audio files shouldn't suffer from as much compression or loss of sound quality.

There's also news of a new SongPal Link app (for Android and iOS) which brings multi-room functionality to compatible wireless speakers in Sony's current and future ranges. You'll be able to use the app to link up to 10 wireless speakers.

Google Cast for audio lets you beam music from one compatible device to selected soundbars, speakers and home cinema receivers at the press of a button. This includes individual tracks stored on the hard drive of a device, or music streamed through a service such as Spotify. Sony is one of the main launch partners, so expect to see this feature built into future products from the tech giant.

