Join us at the Bristol Sound & Vision Show this weekend and you'll be able to save cash on a wide range of hi-fi and home cinema kit. There's 15% off all purchases from the Show sales desks*, plus a large selection of clearance bargains in sales rooms 211 and 311.

Arcam Show price RRP

Buy an rCube and save £100 £299 £399

Save £401 on a new AVR360 AV receiver with trade-in £999 £1400

Save £500 on a new AVR400 AV receiver £1500 £2000

Buy a Solo Mini and get a free rBlink (worth £160)

Dynaudio

20% off all Dynaudio Xeo speakers exclusively at the show

Heed

Buy the What Hi-Fi?SV Award-winning Obelisk si

stereo amp and get a free, fitted DAC card worth £265 £1290 £1550

Epson

Buy the EP-TW8100 or EP-TW9100/w projectors and get two extra pairs of 3D glasses

KEF

Save £200 on KEF Q500 speakers (Cherry finish) £499.95 £699.95

Libratone

20% off all Libratone speakers exclusively at the show

Parrot

Anyone who buys any Parrot product at the Bristol Show will go in to a prize draw to win a Parrot A.R. Drone 2.0.

Pioneer

Buy the SC-LX56 AV receiver at the show price and get

another £200 off with trade-in, total saving £395 £904.95 £1299.95

Buy the SC-LX86 AV receiver at the show price and save

another £350 with trade-in, total saving £680 £1519.90 £2199.90

Save £100 on the VSX-922 AV receiver £249.95 £349.95

Save £300 on the SC-2022 AV receiver £599.95 £899.95

Save £50 on the BDP-450 Blu-ray player £199.90 £249.90

Quadraspire

20% off all racks throughout the show

Rega

Buy any Rega turntable at the show and get two free

Diverse Vinyl label LPs from a choice of Marc Olsen,

Fionn Regan and Carrie Rodriguez

REL

Buy a T-Zero subwoofer and save £49 £250 £299

Sansui

20% off all components at the show

Simple Audio

Buy a Roomplayer over the show weekend and,

in addition to the standard 15% show discount,

you’ll also get a free Simple Audio Powerline

adapter worth £59

Tivoli Audio

Save £19 on Radio Silenz noise-cancelling headphones £99.99 £119

Save £220 on the iYiYi iPod stereo music system £179 £399

Save £60 on the Connector iPod docking system £49 £109

Save £210 on the iSongBook iPod music system £179 £389

Yamaha

Buy an RX-A2020 AV receiver and get a free

BDA-1020 Blu-ray player worth £399 £1499.90 £1899.90

Buy any RXV AV receiver (except the RX-V373) and

get a free BDS-473 Blu-ray player worth £159

Half price on the YHT298 AVR/5.1 home cinema pack £199.95 £399.95

Half price on the NX-50 active TV/PC speakers £49.95 £99.95

Buy EPH20 in-ear headphones in black for just £5 £5 £19.95

Terms & Conditions:

*Show discount does not apply to special offers, also excludes B&W, Chord Co, Sarum Tuned Aray and Rotel. Maximum 10% discount on Naim, Pro-ject, Rega, Sonos and Sony products plus all projectors.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook