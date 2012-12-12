Trending

Libratone Zipp review

Stylish AirPlay speaker stands out with super sound Tested at £370

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Libratone has finally nailed it with the Zipp: it's a stylish AirPlay speaker with super sound

For

  • High build quality
  • Wi-Fi Direct
  • Agile, punchy sound
  • Good detail

Against

  • Battery could last longer
  • Sound not particularly weighty

Libratone Zipp

Libratone Zipp

Libratone is a relatively new company, and this is the third speaker that we’ve seen from it. While both the Beat and the Live were qualified successes, they couldn’t quite justify their premium price tags with their sound quality. The Zipp aims to change that.

As with its predecessors, it’s an upright design and claims to deliver a 360-degree sound as a result. It has a fairly premium feel, though the plastic top is a bit, well, plasticky. The most obvious style point is the zip-up sleeve, hence the name.

You get a choice of coloured felt covers, too. The ‘classic collection’ has black, blue and red zip covers, while the ‘funky collection’ are altogether brighter purple and yellow offerings, as well as black.

An AirPlay speaker, the Zipp also has Wi-Fi Direct functionality, which means you don’t need a wireless network to stream music from your portable: your device and the speaker can form their own network. Libratone calls its take on the feature 'PlayDirect'.

Whatever the name, it’s a handy feature for when you’re out of range of your internet connection – out in the garden, say. The rechargeable battery comes in handy here, too, though it’s good for only around four hours’ streaming.

Libratone Zipp: Sound quality

It’s the sound quality, however, that really steals the show. Open and clear in the treble, the Libratone Zipp instantly makes us sit up and take notice. There’s no harshness to treble notes, there’s no boominess to bass – it’s easy to listen to with all sorts of tunes.

The sound character is fast, tight and punchy rather than particularly weighty, so don’t expect lashings of bass, but the trade-off is a subtlety and level of detail that stands out in this crowd.

Libratone has finally nailed it with the Zipp. It’s not too expensive, it boasts plenty of features and a nice little USP – but it’s the super sound quality that seals the deal.

MORE: Best AirPlay speakers 2015

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.libratone.com
Brand NameLibratone
Product TypeSpeaker System
ManufacturerLibratone A/S
Product LineZipp
Manufacturer Part NumberLT-300-NA-2801
Product NameLibratone Zipp

Technical Information

Minimum Frequency Response60 Hz
FeaturesAirPlay
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz
PortableYes

Audio

Subwoofer TypeActive
RMS Output Power60 W
Speaker Configuration2.1
Wireless SpeakersYes

Battery Information

Battery RechargeableYes

Physical Characteristics

Width12.2 cm
Depth12.2 cm
Weight Approximate1.80 kg
Height25.9 cm
ColourGrey
Dimensions25.9 cm (H): 12.2 cm (W): 12.2 cm (D)

Network and Communication

Wireless LANYes
BluetoothNo

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Compatibility
  • iPod Touch 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th Generation) with iOS 4.3.3 and iTunes 10.2.2 (Mac and PC) or later
  • iPhone 3GS
  • iPhone 4
  • iPhone 4S
  • iPhone 5
  • iPad Mini
  • iPad
  • iPad 2
  • iPad (4th and 3rd Generation)
  • Android Devices

Power Description

Power SourceBattery

Interfaces-Ports

USBYes