Trending

Libratone Beat review

The Libratone Beat iPod dock is wool clad and comes in a choice of four colours Tested at £560

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Some docks sound better, but if the interesting looks and wireless convenience appeal, it’s a top choice

For

  • FullRoom technology
  • punchy, open sound

Against

  • Bass not as deep as the best

The Libratone Beat isn’t your average dock. For a start, the cashmere-clad, 47cm-high unit has no dock – it’s wireless.

This isn’t another new Apple AirPlay product, though: instead it comes with a USB dongle for your PC and an iThing plug.

Sound bouncing off the walls
Within that luxury outer layer lie five drivers that use proprietary FullRoom technology to bounce sound off the walls and create a larger sense of space.

It works, too. The upright unit spreads music a decent distance, and you get much the same delivery straight on or to the sides.

There’s some loss of directness and impact, but put it about 20cm from a rear wall and it delivers a full, weighty sound.

It still doesn’t dig as deep as the best, or reach the sparkliest highs, but it is enjoyably punchy and open.

See all our dock system Best Buys

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join whathifi on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.libratone.com
Brand NameLibratone
Product TypeSpeaker System
ManufacturerLibratone A/S
Product LineBeat
Manufacturer Part NumberLT-100-EU-1001-C1
Product NameLibratone Beat

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • Beat Speaker System
  • Wireless 30-pin Transmitter for iPod/iPhone/iPad
  • Wireless USB Transmitter
  • USB Charging Cable
  • Power Cord
  • Quick Start Guide
Compatibility
  • Mac
  • PC
  • iPad
  • iPod Touch (4G,3G,2G,1G)
  • iPhone (4,3GS,3G)
  • iPod (5G,4G,3G,2G,1G,Classic)
  • iPod nano (6G,5G,4G,3G,2G,1G)

Technical Information

Minimum Frequency Response50 Hz
FeaturesLED Indicator
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz

Audio

Subwoofer TypeActive
RMS Output Power100 W
Wireless SpeakersYes

Physical Characteristics

Width19.5 cm
Depth15 cm
Weight Approximate6.50 kg
Height47 cm
ColourSlate Grey
Dimensions47 cm (H): 19.5 cm (W): 15 cm (D)

Power Description

Power SourceAC Power Cord

Interfaces-Ports

USBYes