Bowers & Wilkins to launch enhanced Home app for Formation range in 2020

B&W has announced that an "enhanced" Home app is on the way in 2020, promising improved control of streaming music services across its new B&W Formation multi-room range.

B&W launched its Formation family earlier this year, claiming to have perfected the necessary technology for optimum wireless and multi-room playback. And we were impressed, with positive reviews of the Formation Duo, Formation Flex and Formation Wedge. But we did have issues with the app.

The B&W Home app allows for set-up of the products but the company then encourages the use of Roon for day-to-day control, or that you simply stick to AirPlay 2 or Bluetooth. It looks like that will change in the new year, with the launch of a more comprehensive Home app.

B&W says the new Home app will allow users to "easily browse tracks, albums, playlists, radio stations across multiple services including personal libraries and collections, along with other high-resolution content".

The new app will also allow Formation devices to access content directly from streaming music apps, which should improve the overall user experience.

There's no word on the precise release date, but hopefully it will be sooner rather than later in "2020".