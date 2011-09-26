Bose has announced its first soundbar speaker systems, the CineMate 1 SR and Lifestyle 135.

The CineMate 1 SR is simply the soundbar and subwoofer, while the Lifestyle 135 adds a 'media console' – with extra connections including four HDMI inputs and an AM/FM tuner – and an iPod dock.

You'll have to make do with optical, coaxial and analogue stereo inputs on the CineMate 1 SR, which is designed to connect straight to your TV (and up to two other sources).

Both new systems use the latest Bose Acoustimass module – otherwise known as a wireless subwoofer.

Bose's proprietary PhaseGuide Technology and TrueSpace digital processing circuitry combine to deliver the 'surround sound' effect.

Bose FlexMount and ADAPTiQ meanwhile make sure that the soundbar adapts sonically to its placement and room environment.

The CineMate 1 SR will cost £1300, while the Lifestyle 135 will be £2400. A separate wall mount kit is also available.

