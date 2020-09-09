Black Friday 2020 sales in Australia: the date, deals and what to expect

As the world of online retail continues to grow to mountainous proportions, one peak still stands proudly among them all – Black Friday is now Australia's biggest shopping event and its online presence is far from small.

Black Friday 2020 should offer ample opportunities for Aussies to grab the hi-fi or audio-visual tech they've been hanging out for at a reduced cost, scoring discounts on high-end items and seeing the lowest prices the year has to offer all at once.

Everything from wireless headphones to 4K OLED TVs, projectors to hi-fi speakers, and even smaller smart home appliances see discounts in the sales event.

While Black Friday spans a huge range of retailers all hoping to make the most of the keen shoppers, some online giants like eBay, JB Hi-Fi and Amazon will be duking it out to offer up the best savings.

Plenty of Australia's more local and specialist vendors will be hoping to make the most of Black Friday as well this year, particularly given the pandemic's effect on foot traffic to brick-and-mortar stores.

While Amazon Prime Day typically lands in July, the pandemic has also ensured this has been pushed back and (if the rumours are accurate) we'll see it falling much closer to Black Friday this year, likely landing in October.

On this page, we'll be sorting through everything hi-fi and AV that the Aussie Black Friday sales season has to offer and pointing you to the best deals available, so stay tuned to score yourself that bit of kit you've been chasing on the cheap!

When is Black Friday 2020?

The Black Friday 2020 date is Friday 27th November.

Cyber Monday 2020 will be Monday 30th November.

Black Friday always takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, which means this year it will fall on Friday 27th November. Most retailers will want to make the most of what will typically be the busiest 24 hours of the event, meaning we can expect deals going live at midnight and running until the end of the day.

Of course, you can rest assured that Black Friday won't be simply one day of deals – those days are long gone. Instead, expect at least a week of build-up, maybe longer, from many retailers. And of course, the Black Friday sales continue through to Cyber Monday, which is always the Monday after Black Friday.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday began in the US but in recent years has very much become a worldwide shopping phenomena. It's regarded (and backed up by stats) as the busiest shopping day of the year in the US, UK and Australia – both online and in-store.

Why is it called Black Friday? The date was traditionally the start of the Christmas shopping season, when retailers hoped to move out of the "red" (loss) and in to the "black" (profit), hence Black Friday.

What about Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday 2020 will be Monday 30th November.

The term 'Cyber Monday', meanwhile, was coined in the US by Scott Silverman and the National Retail Federation's Ellen Davis in a bid to encourage people to take their shopping online during the Black Friday event. That was back in 2005, when people needed such encouragement! It's always the Monday after Black Friday.

Where to get the best Black Friday deals?

4K TVs, smart and Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones will almost certainly be on offer at pretty much every electronics retailer, and those looking to buy into, or build upon, an Amazon Alexa ecosystem will surely be able to save money on the Echo speaker range.

The likes of JB Hi-Fi and eBay will always go big on games console bundles ahead of the holiday season, and as OLED continues to be such a buzzword, some cheap OLED TV deals are as sure as night follows day.

We're confident the local specialist audio and home theatre retailers will deliver some hi-fi and AV bargains – last year's What Hi-Fi? Award-winners are a good place to start when it comes to which products you want to seek discounts on, as are our very own Sound+Image awards.

How long will Black Friday last?

Well, Black Friday is 24 hours. And Cyber Monday is 24 hours. But like Amazon Prime Day and the January sales, these events always have preliminary and aftermath offers.

For one, deals will run during the weekend sandwiched in the middle of the two days. And in the days and weeks building up to them, there will be plenty of 'pre-Black Friday' savings serenading the sites.

Are the Black Friday deals any good?

After the initial few years of excitement around Black Friday, we naturally moved to the apathy stage, as people began to question whether the offers were genuinely good deals. And it remains up for debate.

For example, it's not unusual to see discounted products rise in price in the summer months ahead of a "price cut" come Black Friday; naturally this means you're essentially just getting the original discounted price from earlier in the year. That said, there are always genuine deals to be had – it's just finding them amongst the onslaught of offers.

Luckily that's where we come in; we'll handpick the best TV, audio and AV deals across retailers to find the ones that are really worth your hard-earned cash.

What Black Friday deals can you expect?

Big-selling products over Black Friday 2019 included the Apple AirPods, Sonos One, Sony WH-1000XM3, Amazon Echo and Fire products, Bose wireless earbuds and noise-cancelling headphones, UE speakers, Sony and Samsung soundbars, Denon AV receivers, OLED TVs and plenty more.

We're almost positive we'll see a discount on the brand new Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, but maybe not a huge one given how fresh and popular they are. The same is true for the latest Sonos soundbar, the Sonos Arc.