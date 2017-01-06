This year's CES has once again seen some interesting new TV tech. From Samsung's QLED to LG's crazy slim Signature 'Wallpaper' OLED set, there's plenty to get excited about.

So if you're looking for a new TV, or just want to know which TV technology will prevail this year, check out these flagship TVs...

LG Signature W

LG has had a lot of success with its OLED sets so far, and it's sticking with the technology in 2017. Its latest flagship is the Signature W, and it's quite a looker - at its thinnest point, it's just 2.57mm thick. And it's so light, it can be hung on a wall using magnetic brackets. Hence the 'Wallpaper' name.

It ships with an integrated Dolby Atmos soundbar, making it one of the first TVs on the market to come with Atmos built in. So it might just sound as good as it looks.

Panasonic EZ1002

Panasonic's second-generation OLED set is something special. It's flat rather than curved like its predecessor, and claims to offer more than double the peak brightness of a standard OLED TV. And we know Panasonic knows a thing or two about making impressive TVs with deep black levels.

It's also compatible with different types of HDR: as well as the industry standard HDR10, it supports the new Hybrid Log Gamma HDR format that's expected to launch later this year. Consider us interested.

Samsung Q9

Samsung's QLED TV range was one of the more interesting pieces of technology on show. Partly, because it sees one of the biggest TV manufacturers in the world eschewing OLED. Instead it uses an updated version of the Quantum Dot technology seen in the firm's stunning UE55KS9000, which aims to beat OLED on picture performance, but at a fraction of the production costs. We shall see.

In our hands-on review we were impressed by its design, the bright colours and deep black levels. We can't wait to get this TV our test rooms.

Sony Bravia A1

Sony is joining the OLED party at last. The Japanese giant has lagged behind LG and Panasonic in supporting the technology, but that has finally changed at this year's CES.

The Bravia A1 comes in 77in, 65in and 55in screen sizes, and is powered by the same X1 Extreme 4K HDR chip used in 2016's flagship ZD9 set. It supports the Dolby Vision HDR format, but not Hybrid Log Gamma, which LG's and Panasonic's new sets do. We look forward to seeing what Sony can do with OLED techology...

