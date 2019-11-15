ATC launches compact C1 Sub Mk2 active subwoofer

ATC's new C1 Sub Mk2 is a real wood veneered subwoofer, built to provide a dynamic, low-distortion bass foundation for ATC’s Entry Series speakers, its C1C and C3C centre speakers, HTS Series on-wall speakers and, according to the firm, "all but the largest satellite speaker systems". It incorporates a hand-built 12-inch (314mm) ATC bass driver and ATC 200W MOSFET power amplifier.

Designed to replace the Mk1 version (found in the ATC C1 5.1 speaker package – which gained five stars from this publication) and for both music and cinema applications, the new C1 Sub's design includes reworked low-pass filter circuits. The Gloucester-based company promises this re-engineering facilitates the best possible integration with both ATC speakers and those from other manufacturers. And it is relatively compact, at 45cm high and less than half a metre square including the feet.

Controls on the new model include a continuously variable low pass filter, a continuously variable all-pass filter and polarity switch, speaker level L/R inputs, independent L/R RCA line inputs and a summed line output RCA connector to enable daisy-chaining with multiple subwoofers.

Under that real wood veneer, there's a hand-built, 12-inch ATC bass driver and 3-inch ribbon voice-coil – which is hand pressed and assembled.

If you want to kit yourself out with a complete ATC setup, the company recommends that a single C1 sub partners speakers up to the SCM19 and HTS11, and that two subs partner the SCM40 and HTS40 – though that won't be essential for all room sizes.

The C1 Sub Mk2 is available from November 2019 with a recommended retail price of £1650. It's available in four real wood finishes: Cherry, Black Ash, Satin Black, Satin White to match Entry Series speakers, centre speakers and HTS Series on-wall products. Oh, and you'll also get ATC’s standard six-year warranty.

