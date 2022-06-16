Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates (and first deals) announced

Amazon has just announced the dates of Prime Day 2022, one of the biggest online sales of the year.

Essentially Amazon's take on Black Friday, Prime Day will take place on Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th this year, meaning we have less than a month to wait for bargains galore.

Over the two days, Amazon will drop new deals every few minutes, both on the website and on the Amazon app, the latter of which actually gives members an early heads-up on the deals. And we already know some of the early deals to expect in the run up to Prime Day...

From Tuesday 21st June, Amazon will be discounting its own devices, including the Echo Dot (3rd and 4th Gen) and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) wireless speakers, Fire TV Cube video streamer and Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet by up to 60 per cent.

From that Wednesday, a 60 per cent discount will also be applied to TV shows to rent or buy through Prime Video, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Last Night in Soho, 9-1-1: Season 4 and Yellowstone: Season 2.

Been looking for an excuse to jump the Spotify ship or try lossless streaming? Four months of Amazon Music Unlimited will be available to new subscribers for free. You will be able to make that six months free by purchasing a 'select Amazon Echo device' too.

Amazon US has revealed it will be offering up to 50 per cent off a range of Fire TVs from Toshiba, Insignia, Pioneer, and Amazon, starting with the Insignia 24-inch HD Smart Fire TV for $90 and going up to the Toshiba 75-inch M550-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $700.

The special days of deals is a members-only affair, so you will need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the offers. Thanks to Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial (opens in new tab), there is always the option for new customers to sign up, bag some discounts, and then cancel your membership. Sneaky, perhaps, but all perfectly above board. You can sign up at any time from now until the start of the event to ensure your free trial covers the whole Prime Day period.

From 21st June through 11th July, for every £1 spent on eligible small business products, customers will be in with a chance to win prizes (opens in new tab). Hundreds of thousands of Amazon gift cards, for example, will be up for grabs.

Amazon Prime Day reliably throws up some of the best prices on TVs, soundbars, headphones, earbuds and general AV gear of the year – sometimes even beating Black Friday – so if you're in need of some new tech or simply can't refuse a bargain when one's presented, make sure to circle those Amazon Prime Day dates in your calendar in big, fat, red ink. The countdown's on...

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

The Amazon Prime Day 48-hour sale event will kick off on 12th July at 00.01am (GMT) and run through to 23.59pm on 13th July for Prime members in the UK, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the US, and, for the first time ever, Poland and Sweden.

UK (GMT): 12th July 00:01am to 23:59pm 13th July

12th July 00:01am to 23:59pm 13th July US (ET/PT):

Australia (AEST): 12th July 00:00am to 11:59pm on 13th July

In the mood for shopping already? Amazon isn't a bad place to shop at any time of the year really – not least if you're already a Prime member. In our experience, the retailer typically has the most competitive prices on TVs, headphones and soundbars in many (albeit not all) cases.