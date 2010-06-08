Trending

Memorex WR100 review

These headphones from the re-activated Memorex brand might cost peanuts, but you'd still be better off spending your money elsewhere Tested at £17.00

By

Our Verdict

Even at this money, the WR100s are poor headphones – spend your money elsewhere…

For

  • Splash-resistant
  • can you tell we’re desperate?

Against

  • Frustrating, uncomfortable fit
  • devoid of detail
  • thin, lifeless presentation with a serious lack of substance

Memorex now has a wide range of home entertainment and portable electronics at its disposal, ranging from Blu-ray players to in-ear headphones, such as the WR100s.

Exercise lovers might appreciate the rubberised, splash-resistant finish on these in-ears, but you'll struggle to find any more positives.

The flexible blue arms give an uncomfortable, insecure fit and the earpiece pops out at the slightest provocation.

They might be splash-resistant but the sound is splashy and insubstantial, lacking detail across the board. Yes, the WR100s cost peanuts, but only monkeys would hand over their money.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.imation.co.uk
Brand NameMemorex
Product TypeEarphone
ManufacturerImation Corp
Product LineActive Sport
Manufacturer Part Number97915
Product NameMemorex WR100
Product ModelWR100

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response20 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance16 Ohm
Cable Length1.20 m
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-ear
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size13.50 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorOpen

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone