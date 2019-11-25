The best Samsung QLED TV Black Friday deals

Samsung's QLED TVs have been giving rival OLED TVs a real run for their money this year, picking up What Hi-Fi? five-star reviews aplenty, not to mention an Award. So the fact a handful of them are currently discounted in several retailer's Black Friday TV deals comes as very good news to anyone looking for their next premium TV.

You can now save hundreds of pounds on several 2019 Samsung QLED TVs, from the 43in entry-level Q60 (£just £529) to the 55in flagship Q90 (now £1499).

We've selected the very best of the lot below...

Samsung 43in QE43Q60R: was £700, now £522

Save 25% on this entry-level 43in QLED TV, which boasts Samsung's premium QLED panel, supports HDR10+, HDR 10 and HLG, and a wide range of streaming apps including Apple TV. You'll be hard-pushed to find a cheaper Samsung QLED TV.

Samsung 55in QE55Q60R: was £870, now £699

The 55in version of the model above gets you the same features but more screen real estate. Currently 20% off in the Black Friday sale.

Samsung 55in QE55Q90R: was £1900, now £1499

After Samsung's Q60R, Q70R and Q80R ranges comes its all-singing-all-dancing flagship Q90R range. This 55in model belongs to it, and is currently enjoying a not-insigificant £400 discount.

We heralded the 65in model an "exceptional telly" in our five-star review, praising it for its natural, authentic colours, deep, detailed blacks and wide viewing angles. With Samsung's consistency in mind, it's likely (although not guaranteed) the 55in will be just as impressive.

Samsung 65in QE65Q80R: was £1800, now £1500

For the same money, you can get a larger screen. This 65in Q80R forgoes the Q90R models' One Connect connections box (the HDMI ports etc are found on the TV itself instead) and doesn't have as high a peak brightness. But you still get plenty of premium tech: a direct LED backlight, all the streaming apps and ultra wide viewing angle technology.

Samsung 55in QE55Q80R: was £1399, now £1199

The 55in version of the 65in TV above, the QE55Q80R too forgoes some of the Q90R features – but it's cheaper as a result. The price difference is quite big and you could use the saving to add a soundbar.

