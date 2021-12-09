Best Samsung deals: QLED TVs, soundbars, headphones

Huge savings on the best Samsung electronics

Best Samsung deals

Best Samsung TV deals
Best Samsung home cinema deals
Best Samsung headphones deals

Samsung is one of the biggest players in the AV market, offering a huge range of products in a huge range of categories, including TVs, soundbars, headphones, Blu-ray players and more.

And, thanks to that wide choice, you don't have to look far for a Samsung bargain. We've rounded-up some of the best Samsung deals online, featuring 4K TVs, soundbars and headphones. Dig in!

Best Samsung TV deals

Samsung UN43NU6900 4K TV $500
Free Apple TV

Samsung UN43NU6900 4K TV $500 $299 at Best Buy (save $201)
An entry-level 4K TV with HDR, 4K upscaling and direct access to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube. Download the Samsung SmartThings App on your phone to control and monitor your TV and connected devices all in one screen – clever. You can grab a free Apple TV box with this deal, too

Samsung Q70T 4K QLED TV: $2200

Samsung Q70T 4K QLED TV: $2200 $1899 at Best Buy (save $301)
Don't miss this excellent deal on a Samsung 4K QLED TV that, at 75-inches, makes a serious statement. With a OneConnect box, impressive picture processing power and gamer-friendly features, it's a a steal. You can save $301 right now.

$647

Samsung UN65TU7000 65in TV $647 $498 at Walmart (save $149)
There's just shy of $150 off this 65in Samsung TV at Walmart. This 4K TV runs the Tizen operating system and has ultra-slim bezels for ultra-wide viewing angles. At this price, it's a steal. 

Best Samsung home cinema deals

Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1ch soundbar $500
Nearly half price

Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1ch soundbar $500 $449 at Walmart (save $51)
Not a model we've tested, but with DTS Virtual X digital sound processing onboard (which emulates object-based surround sound like DTS:X and Dolby Atmos) thanks to the up-firing drivers, there's a lot to like on paper – especially with a sizeable discount.

Samsung HW-Q800A $897

Samsung HW-Q800A $897 $797 at Crutchfield (save $100)
This 3.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar is a powerful performer with a forthright delivery and room-filling dynamics. It has a spacious presentation with a weighty sub and a good range of features. Plus 100 bucks off.

Best Samsung headphones deals

$170

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $170 $109 at Amazon (save $61)
These have a cool curved 'bean' design that really sets them apart from the rest of the true wireless earbuds pack. Active noise cancellation helps block out outside noise, while voice controls let you speak to play, pause, skip track and more.

