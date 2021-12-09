Best Samsung deals: QLED TVs, soundbars, headphones, more

Samsung is one of the biggest players in the AV market, offering a huge range of products in a huge range of categories, including TVs, soundbars, headphones, Blu-ray players and more.

And thanks to that wide choice, you don't have to look far for a Samsung bargain. We've rounded-up some of the best Samsung deals online.

Best Samsung TV deals

Samsung UE43AU7100 2021 43-inch TV £499 Samsung UE43AU7100 2021 43-inch TV £499 £350 at Amazon

Simply put, this is the best 43-inch TV we've tested this year. It boasts a surprisingly mature and consistent picture performance and the full, excellent Samsung smart platform, which gives access to more or less every streaming service under the sun.

Samsung UE55TU8000 55-inch 4K TV Samsung UE55TU8000 55-inch 4K TV £699 £549 at Peter Tyson

The 55-inch TU8000 launched at £699, received a five-star verdict from us when we reviewed it at £699, and is now available for just £549. It's almost too good to be true. Grab one while you can.

Samsung QE55Q80T QLED TV £1599 Samsung QE55Q80T QLED TV £1599 £999 at Hughes

This 2020 model has already dropped in price by £600. It's one step down from Samsung's flagship 4K TV and represented an excellent mid-range choice at launch so now looks like quite the savvy choice. It's a great option for gamers, too.

Samsung QE55QN94A 55-inch QLED TV £1499 Samsung QE55QN94A 55-inch QLED TV £1499 £1249 at Amazon

We gave the QN94A a five-star rating at £1499 so it's superb value at this new, extra-low price. It does without the QN95A's One Connect box but the performance is every bit as brilliant.

Samsung QE75Q60T 75-inch QLED TV £2299 Samsung QE75Q60T 75-inch QLED TV £2299 £1049 at Amazon

If you want to go massive without spending a fortune, the Q60T looks like an excellent option. It's a 4K QLED, so should be sharp, bright and vibrant, and it boasts the best, most app-packed operating system in the business.

Samsung QE75QN900A 8K QLED TV £7999 Samsung QE75QN900A 8K QLED TV £7999 £6999 at Sevenoaks

Samsung's flagship TV for 2021 combines Mini LED backlighting and an 8K resolution to create an exceptionally punchy, exceptionally sharp TV that doesn't require native 8K content in order to shine. And just look at that huge saving...

Best Samsung headphones deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live £179 Samsung Galaxy Buds Live £179 £103 at Chitterchatter (save £76)

This is for the Mystic White colourway, and is a great deal on some of Samsung's finest (and most intriguingly shaped) Galaxy buds. These in-ear noise-cancellers produce a balanced, likeable sound with good bass weight.

Best Samsung tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ wi-fi 128GB £799 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ wi-fi 128GB £799 £679 at John Lewis

The S7+ is Samsung's latest challenger to the iPad Pro. It features a gorgeous 11in LED screen, Dolby Atmos speakers and a redesigned S Pen stylus for scribbling away. A solid discount on a top-tier tablet.