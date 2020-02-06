Best Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray players 2020: budget and premium

Best Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray players Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray players you can buy in 2020.

Let's face it, Blu-ray discs provide a whopping improvement to picture and sound quality over standard DVDs.

But, if you up the ante with a 4K player that plays 4K Blu-rays you not only get extra resolution, you also get HDR (including Dolby Vision and HDR10+), and object-based surround formats such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. There are loads of 4K discs to choose from, so now is a great time to upgrade.

4K players still spin normal Blu-rays and DVDs (remember them?) so there are no problems with backwards compatibility. Some 4K players are also universal decks that can play more niche audio disc formats such as SACD and DVD-Audio.

The best Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray players all serve up brilliant picture and sound at their respective price points, and you can find our definitive list of tried and tested machines below.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

1. Panasonic DP-UB820EB This sensational 4K Blu-ray player promises plenty on paper and delivers. SPECIFICATIONS Type: 4K Blu-ray | SACD/DVD-A/3D Blu-ray support: No/No/Yes | Outputs: HDMI x2, Optical digital, 7.1 multi-channel analogue | Dimensions (hwd): 6.3 x 43 x 20.4cm | Weight: 3.5kg Reasons to Buy Vibrant, immersive HDR picture Punchy, believable colour balance Powerful and weighty sound Reasons to Avoid Could be dynamically subtler No SACD or DVD-A support Today's Best Deals AU $659 View at Todd's Hi Fi

With the DP-UB820EB, Panasonic has taken the video processing tech out of the flagship DP-UB9000 which features further down this list and placed it it in a more affordable package. And the results are sensational. The player serves up a wonderfully inviting and immersive picture, bursting with colour and detail. It also produces a meaty and exciting sound, which compliments the picture perfectly.

All the main flavours of HDR are supported, including HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, which means you can extract the most from 4K content. It's a very good upscaler too, so normal Blu-rays should look the part on your shiny new 4K TV. For the money, you'll struggle to find a better all-round player, which is why it's an extremely worthy 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award-winner.

Read the full review: Panasonic DP-UB820EB

2. Sony UBP-X700 A fantastic 4K Blu-ray player at an affordable price. SPECIFICATIONS Type: 4K Blu-ray | SACD/DVD-A/3D Blu-ray support: Yes/No/Yes | Outputs: HDMI x2, Coaxial digital | Dimensions (hwd): 4.5 x 32 x 21.7cm | Weight: 1.4kg Reasons to Buy Crisp, natural-looking picture Excellent detail and colours Dolby Vision support Reasons to Avoid Sound could be grander No HDR10+ support Today's Best Deals AU $295 View at Amazon

If you want an affordable route into the world of 4K Blu-ray, the Sony UBP-X700 is a great shout. It's one of the most talented 4K players we've seen at this kind of money. It’s a fun, involving performance - pictures are stacked with detail. The Sony displays a wonderfully subtle picture that’s impeccably judged while being hugely entertaining. Sound quality is equally stirring with its zippy, dynamic character complimenting that class-leading picture.

The Sony ticks most of the boxes you'd expect a player to at this price, and includes both Dolby Vision and HDR10 support but no HDR10+.

Despite not flashing the hi-res audio badge, the X700 can also play up to 24bit/192kHz files in all popular formats, including WAV, FLAC and DSD. There's also smart functionality and twin HDMI outputs. This Sony machine is good enough to boost all manner of home cinema systems, so you can buy with confidence.

Read the full review: Sony UBP-X700

(Image credit: Panasonic)

3. Panasonic DP-UB150EB This no-frills Blu-ray player shines for its performance alone SPECIFICATIONS Type: 4K Blu-ray | SACD/DVD-A/3D Blu-ray support: No/No/No | Outputs: HDMI x1 | Dimensions (hwd): 4.6 x 32 x 19.3cm | Weight: 1.2kg Reasons to Buy Punchy visuals Impressive sound Great value Reasons to Avoid No Dolby Vision Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Costing less than £150, this Panasonic represents great value for money. Feature-wise, it's a little sparse, but it's the performance that matters, and on that front it delivers. It can provide 7.1 surround sound (using a supported system), and the audio is nicely detailed, with an impressive sense of scale. There's a lot to admire when it comes to picture quality too - dark details are easily strong enough, while it handles 4K upscaling with aplomb. A great budget buy.

Read the full review: Panasonic DP-UB150EB

(Image credit: Sony)

4. Sony UBP-X800M2 A fine player for the money, despite a couple of peculiar traits. SPECIFICATIONS Type: 4K Blu-ray | SACD/DVD-A/3D Blu-ray support: Yes/Yes/Yes | Outputs: HDMI x2, Coaxial digital | Dimensions (hwd): 5.4 x 43 x 26.5cm | Weight: 3.8kg Reasons to Buy Crisp, detailed picture Rhythmic, musical sound Supports SACD and DVD-A Reasons to Avoid Lacks HDR10+ Odd Dolby Vision execution Could be more vibrant Today's Best Deals AU $1,199.61 View at Amazon

This mid-range Sony is a bit more capable - and a bit more expensive - than those at the budget end of the market. While it lacks a display on the player itself, its feature set more than makes up for it. It even has Bluetooth, for streaming audio to a pair of wireless headphones - a godsend for late-night viewing.

There's no HDR10+ support, but otherwise it's a very versatile player, playing nice with such niche audio formats as DVD-Audio and SACD. You have to manually enable Dolby Vision for supported content, which is a bit annoying (it should just happen automatically), but this player's superb performance still makes it easy to recommend.

Read the full review: Sony UBP-X800M2

5. Panasonic DMP-BDT180EB This Panasonic Blu-ray deck doesn't do 4K, but plays standard discs with aplomb. SPECIFICATIONS Type: Blu-ray | SACD/DVD-A/3D Blu-ray support: No/No/Yes | Outputs: HDMI | Dimensions (hwd): 4.3 x 31.2 x 18cm | Weight: 1kg Reasons to Buy Sharp details Smooth motion Dynamic sound Reasons to Avoid Doesn't play 4K discs Small remote No wi-fi Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Making a Blu-ray player for under £100 is no easy feat. Making a good Blu-ray player for under £100 is more difficult, and a great one harder still. But somehow Panasonic has managed it with the DMP-BDT180EB. If you can live without the 4K Blu-ray playback, the Panasonic is perfect for any entry-level home cinema set-up. Detail levels, colour balance and motion handling are all excellent for the money.

It doesn’t hold back when it comes to audio quality either. Its dynamic delivery is exciting to listen to, voices sound clear and the whole presentation is pretty balanced. If you want a solid upgrade on an old DVD spinner, this Panasonic Blu-ray player won't let you down.

Read the full review: Panasonic DMP-BDT180EB

6. Pioneer UDP-LX500 Pioneer's premium 4K Blu-ray player delivers on all fronts. SPECIFICATIONS Type: 4K Blu-ray | SACD/DVD-A/3D Blu-ray support: Yes/Yes/Yes | Outputs: HDMI x2, stereo RCA | Dimensions (hwd): 11.8 x 43.5 x 33.9cm | Weight: 10.3kg Reasons to Buy Crisp, insightful picture Natural colours Dynamic, expressive sound Reasons to Avoid Few smart features Still waiting for HDR10+ update Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Some home cinema set-ups demand a player with even more focus than the Sony mentioned above. At this level, premium build quality and high grade components are par for the course, as is the attempt to bring you the best picture and sound possible. The Pioneer UDP-LX500 is such a player.

Feed the player a 4K disc and the picture that greets you is breathtaking. It paints a balanced picture, packed with sensational levels of detail. And the Pioneer sounds as good as it looks, displaying weight, power and a fine sense of musicality and timing.

There's no smart functionality, nor is there a set of multi-channel analogue outputs for legacy AV receivers, but if you've got the budget and a suitable home cinema system to play it through, this 4K Blu-ray player will blow you away.

Read the full review: Pioneer UDP-LX500

(Image credit: Future)

7. Sony UBP-X1100ES A hugely capable 4K Blu-ray player, not without its quirks. SPECIFICATIONS Type: 4K Blu-ray | SACD/DVD-A/3D Blu-ray support: Yes/Yes/Yes | Outputs: HDMI x2, optical and coaxial digital, analogue | Dimensions (hwd): 5.4 x 43 x 26.5cm | Weight: 3.9kg Reasons to Buy Crisp, clean 4K picture Entertaining, immersive sound Universal disc support Reasons to Avoid No HDR10+ Strange handling of Dolby Vision Lacks a premium finish Today's Best Deals AU $2,273.37 View at Amazon

There's no shortage of excellent 4K Blu-ray players to choose from at the premium end of the market, and you can now add the UBP-X1100ES to the list. Like the Cambridge above, it's a universal deck which means it can handle all manner of disc formats, including 3D Blu-ray, SACD and DVD-Audio. It supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR, but there's no support for HDR10+, which is a little disappointing.

Its picture is anything but, though. The Sony serves up a balanced, natural and nuanced image, which displays great depth and an impressive amount of detail. It's a musical player too, with excellent timing and a fine sense of rhythm with music and movies alike.

Read the full review: Sony UBP-X1100ES

8. Panasonic DP-UB9000 A seriously capable machine for home cinema enthusiasts. SPECIFICATIONS Type: 4K Blu-ray | SACD/DVD-A/3D Blu-ray support: No/No/Yes | Outputs: HDMI x2, optical and coaxial digital, 7.1 multi-channel analogue, RCA Phono, XLR | Dimensions (hwd): 8.1 x 43 x 30cm | Weight: 7.8kg Reasons to Buy Crisp, insightful picture Dynamic expressive sound Good selection of features Reasons to Avoid Very little at this price Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The DP-UB9000 is another player to throw into the mix if you're in the market for a premium machine. Nestled between the Pioneer and Cambridge in this list, the Panasonic is a feature-packed option with excellent picture and sound quality.

Its menu system is a little overcomplicated, but once you've got the Panasonic set up for your particular display, it serves up an entertaining and attention-grabbing image, bursting with colour. There's a great sense of depth and realism to 4K images that makes you sit up and take notice.

Soundtracks are delivered with plenty of weight and power, which is just what you want from a premium player like this. The Pioneer just about pips it for outright musical ability, but the Panasonic DP-UB9000 is still well worth auditioning.

Read the full review: Panasonic DP-UB9000

