Best On-ear headphones 2016

Product of the year

Best portable on-ear headphones under £100

AKG Y50

Read the full review here

“The Y50s don’t put a foot wrong as a pair of portable cans - and they’re now even more affordable”

Best buys

Best portable on-ear headphones £100-£200

Philips Fidelio M1Mk2

Read the full review here

“We really like the Philips Fidelio M1MKIIs, they’re everything we could hope for”

Best home on-ear headphones £200-£400

Grado SR325e

Read the full review here

“The musical, detailed sound of the Grados makes them a truly top buy”

Best portable on-ear headphones £200+

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Over-ear

Read the full review here

Sennheiser has tinkered with a winning formula, and produced an even better set of Momentum headphones...

Best home on-ear headphones £100-£200

AKG K550

Read the full review here

“Rousingly musical headphones with no obvious deficiencies”

Best home on-ear headphones under £100

AKG K92

Read the full review here

“AKG has struck gold – the K92s are the best value headphones we’ve heard this year”

Best home on-ear headphones £400+

Beyerdynamic T1 (2nd Generation)

Read the full review here

“The second generation T1s are truly convincing performers”