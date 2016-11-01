Best On-ear headphones 2016

Product of the year
Best portable on-ear headphones under £100
AKG Y50
“The Y50s don’t put a foot wrong as a pair of portable cans - and they’re now even more affordable”
Best buys
Best portable on-ear headphones £100-£200
Philips Fidelio M1Mk2
“We really like the Philips Fidelio M1MKIIs, they’re everything we could hope for”
Best home on-ear headphones £200-£400
Grado SR325e
“The musical, detailed sound of the Grados makes them a truly top buy”
Best portable on-ear headphones £200+
Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Over-ear
Sennheiser has tinkered with a winning formula, and produced an even better set of Momentum headphones...
Best home on-ear headphones £100-£200
AKG K550
“Rousingly musical headphones with no obvious deficiencies”
Best home on-ear headphones under £100
AKG K92
“AKG has struck gold – the K92s are the best value headphones we’ve heard this year”
Best home on-ear headphones £400+
Beyerdynamic T1 (2nd Generation)
“The second generation T1s are truly convincing performers”