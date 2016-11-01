Best In-ear headphones 2016

Product of the year
Best in-ear headphones £50-£100
Sennheiser Momentum M2 in-ear
“Sennheiser’s Momentum range continues to grow - and so does our admiration for it. These are superb in-ears for the money”
Best buys
Best in-ear headphones £100-£300
Shure SE425
“These really are the finest in-ears we’ve heard at this price”
Best in-ear headphones under £50
SoundMagic E10C
“Our favourite budget headphones get a new universal remote and they sound as good as ever”
Best in-ear headphones £300+
AKG N40
“An expensive option, but the N40s sound awesome if you treat them right”