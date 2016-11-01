Best Wireless headphones 2016

Product of the year
Best wireless headphones £200-£300
Bowers & Wilkins P5 Wireless
“The cord is cut but the quality remains. These are excellent Bluetooth headphones”
Best buys
Best wireless headphones under £200
AKG Y50BT
“These AKGs are quite something - Bluetooth headphones that sound just as good as their wired counterparts”
Best noise-cancelling headphones under £100
Philips SHB8850NC
“Cheap, portable, wireless and noise-cancelling, these Philips headphones are fantastic value for money”
Best noise-cancelling headphones £100+
Sony MDR-1000X
“A stunning effort from Sony. These superb noise-cancelling cans are up there with the very best at the money”
Best wireless headphones £300+
Bowers & Wilkins P7 Wireless
“B&W’s P7 over-ear headphones go wireless, with spectacular results”