Best Wireless headphones 2016

Product of the year

Best wireless headphones £200-£300

Bowers & Wilkins P5 Wireless

“The cord is cut but the quality remains. These are excellent Bluetooth headphones”

Best buys

Best wireless headphones under £200

AKG Y50BT

“These AKGs are quite something - Bluetooth headphones that sound just as good as their wired counterparts”

Best noise-cancelling headphones under £100

Philips SHB8850NC

“Cheap, portable, wireless and noise-cancelling, these Philips headphones are fantastic value for money”

Best noise-cancelling headphones £100+

Sony MDR-1000X

“A stunning effort from Sony. These superb noise-cancelling cans are up there with the very best at the money”

Best wireless headphones £300+

Bowers & Wilkins P7 Wireless

“B&W’s P7 over-ear headphones go wireless, with spectacular results”