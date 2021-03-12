Scotland vs Ireland live stream: how to watch the 2021 Six Nations rugby in HD

Ireland face a tough test when they clash with Scotland at Murrayfield this Sunday in the 2021 Guinness Six Nations. Having eased past Italy and into third, Andy Farrell's Men in Green will want to continue their winning ways. The match kicks off at 3pm on ITV (free in the UK and Ireland). Follow our guide on how to watch an Scotland vs Ireland live stream from anywhere in the world.

Scotland vs Ireland live stream Date: Sunday 14th March 2021 Kick-off: 3pm GMT Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland Free UK stream: BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: Peacock (7-day free trial) AUS stream: Kayo Sports (14-day free trial) Canada stream: DAZN (30-day free trial)

With just two rounds to go, Wales top the table with three wins while France are second. Despite racking losses to Wales and France, Ireland bounced back with a convincing 48-10 victory over Italy to end a run of five defeats away from home.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made three changes to his starting XV. Leinster loosehead prop Cian Healy, Ulster hooker Rob Herring and Munster wing Keith Earls replace Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher and Jordan Larmour respectively.

Ireland have lost just three of their last 19 games against Scotland in the Six Nations, with each of those defeats coming by a margin of five points or fewer. Their last defeat to Scotland came in 2017 at Murrayfield.

Six Nations table 2021 TEAM PL W D L PD BP PTS Wales 3 3 0 0 22 2 14 France 2 2 0 0 42 1 9 Ireland 3 1 0 2 31 3 7 England 3 1 0 2 2 2 6 Scotland 2 1 0 1 4 1 5 Italy 3 0 0 3 -101 0 0

Scotland have impressed this year, winning the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham for the first time since 1983. They outplayed Wales in the second round, until a red card ruined the day for Gregor Townsend's men. In fact, Scotland are the only side to average fewer than 10 missed tackles per game in the 2021 Guinness Six Nations and boast a tackle success rate of 92 per cent.

The hosts have made four changes to face Ireland on Sunday. WP Nel makes his first start for Scotland since the 2019 World Cup, replacing the banned Zander Fagerson. Sean Maitland comes in for Darcy Graham on the wing, while Sam Johnson gets the nod over James Lang at inside centre. Jamie Ritchie replaces Blade Thomson in the back row.

Ready for a rucking good game? Scotland vs Ireland kicks off at 3pm this Sunday (BBC). Here's how to watch the Six Nations for free and in HD wherever you are.

Six Nations 2021: Scotland vs Ireland free live stream

(Image credit: Six Nations Rugby)

Good news: every 2021 Six Nations game will be on shown on free-to-air TV in the UK (coverage will be divided between BBC, ITV and welsh language channel S4C).

BBC has the rights to Sunday's clash between Scotland and Ireland, and will stream Scotland vs Ireland online via the BBC iPlayer, so you can watch on your computer, phone or smart TV.

Of course, the free streams are only accessible to viewers in the UK. So if you're a UK citizen stuck outside of the country this weekend, simply use a VPN to unblock the free Six Nations live streams. We recommend ExpressVPN which you can try 100 per cent risk-free thanks to the 30-day money-back guarantee. Why not give it a whirl and see how it performs? If it doesn't work for you, then you'll have lost nothing.

Sadly, there's no 4K coverage of the Six Nations this year. Instead, the games will be available at a very reasonable HD resolution on your television.

Champions league live stream: how to watch every 2020-21 fixture in 4K

Watch Scotland vs Ireland from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Six Nations rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch Scotland vs Ireland US live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

NBC Sports has the exclusive rights to show the Six Nations 2021 in the USA, including Scotland vs Ireland. The network will stream all the action live on its Peacock TV streaming platform. Subscription costs just $4.99 a month (with commercials) or $9.99 a month (commercial-free).

Peacock TV gets you full coverage of the 2021 Six Nations as well as selected Premier League soccer games, Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup coverage, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office.

Peacock TV Premium: free for 7 days then $4.99 a month

Want to stream the Six Nations 2021 rugby tournament live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage of the Six Nations and a host of other top-quality sports. At under five bucks a month, it's a steal.

Tempted? We don't blame you. Peacock offers a free 7-day trial. After that, you'll be billed $4.99 a month but there's no lock-in contract so you can cancel at any time.

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland in Australia

(Image credit: beIN Sports)

If you're prepared for some pretty early starts you can watch Six Nations 2021 in Australia on beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show every match including Scotland vs Ireland.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports using this free two week trial after which you'll pay $19.99 a month.

The other option is to use Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports. The respected streaming service offers over 50 sports live and on-demand including Six Nations 2021 live streams. The Basic package costs $25 a month while Premium, which works across multiple screens, costs $35 a month. Both include a free 14-day trial to get you started. There's no lock-in contract and you can cancel at any time.

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the official broadcaster of the Six Nations 2021 in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport via most pay TV packages and subscribers can watch online using company's Sky Go service. Non-subscribers can catch an Scotland vs Ireland live stream on Sky Sport Now, the broadcaster's streaming-only platform. Anyone can join and it costs just $19.99 a month.

Watch Scotland vs Ireland in Ireland

As well as on the BBC, Rugby fans in the Emerald Isle will enjoy free-to-air coverage of the Six Nations 2021 courtesy of the Virgin Media. All matches, including the Scotland vs Ireland live stream, will be show on Virgin Media One and on Virgin Media Player.

Virgin Media's Big Bundle costs €69 per month, which gets you 50+ TV channels and a set-top box complete with voice control.

Watch Scotland vs Ireland in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland

(Image credit: DAZN)

Streaming service DAZN is the best place to catch Six Nations 2021 coverage in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Those in Canada can subscribe for just $20 a month – but the first month costs nothing thanks to the 30-day free trial. That's enough for a chunk of Six Nations games, as well as Premier League, Champions League and NFL action.

DAZN membership costs €11.99 in Europe, and new users get the same (extremely generous) 30-day free trial.

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to watch all the Six Nations 2021 action – including Scotland vs Ireland – in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2021 schedule

(Image credit: Wikipedia)

Round 4

Saturday 13th March 2021 - Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm ITV and S4C

Saturday 13th March 2021 - England vs France 4.45pm ITV

Sunday 14th March 2021 - Scotland vs Ireland 3pm BBC

Round 5

Saturday 20th March 2021 - Scotland v Italy 2.15pm BBC

Saturday 20th March 2021 - Ireland v England 4.45pm ITV

Saturday 20th March 2021 - France v Wales, 8pm BBC and S4C