How to watch Ms. Marvel online on Disney Plus – trailer, cast, episode release dates

Ms. Marvel – Disney's new miniseries starring 19-year-old Iman Vellani as Muslim superhero Kamala Khan – arrives on 8th June 2022. The six-part show is exclusive to Disney Plus and, while the platform no longer offers a free trial, US customers can still grab a cheap deal. Here's how to watch Ms. Marvel from launch day...

The premise of the show is simple: Kamala Khan is a 16-year-old Pakistani-American high school student who idolises superheroes. But after mysteriously gaining shape-shifting abilities from a magic bangle, she quickly discovers that life as a superheroine isn't all rainbows and unicorns.

The series sets up the 2023 movie blockbuster The Marvels, in which Vellani's Ms. Marvel links up with Brie Larson's Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris Monica Rambeau. Matt Lintz plays Bruno Carrelli, Khan's best friend.

Ms. Marvel has garnered a positive reaction from the the critics. Variety says it "brings Into The Spider-Verse energy" to a "charming, refreshing new heroine", while The Telegraph says it "breaks barriers, if not the mould". It's rated a healthy 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The first episode of Ms. Marvel debuts on Disney+ on Wednesday 8th June 2022. New episodes air every Wednesday, with the finale set for 13th July.

The Ms. Marvel release date is Weds 8th June 2022. It's exclusive to Disney Plus. The first episode arrives on launch day. Launch times are 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST.

Episode 1 – Wednesday 8th June 2022

Episode 2 – Wednesday 15th June 2022

Episode 3 – Wednesday 22nd June 2022

Episode 4 – Wednesday 29th June 2022

Episode 5 – Wednesday 6th July 2022

Episode 6 – Wednesday 13th July 2022

Ms. Marvel official trailer

USA: watch Ms. Marvel on Disney+

The first episode of Ms. Marvel is available exclusively on Disney Plus as of 12am PT / 3am ET on Weds 8th June.

You'll need to subscribe to Disney+ for $7.99 monthly or $79.99 annually.

If you have even a moderate interest in sport and drama, the best offer from Disney is the Disney Plus Bundle, which gets you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month.

UK: watch Ms. Marvel on Disney+

(Image credit: Disney)

(opens in new tab)

Disney Plus is the place to find Ms. Marvel in the UK. The first episode arrives on the streaming service at 8am BST on Weds, 8th June. New episodes air every Wednesday, until the finale on 13th July.

Subscription to Disney Plus costs £7.99 a month (£79.90 annually) in the UK.

Disney's hugely popular video streaming service offers content from the worlds of Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and of course Disney.

Australia: watch Ms. Marvel on Disney+

As you might have guessed, Disney Plus is the place to find Ms. Marvel in Australia. Subscription costs AU$11.99 a month or AU$119.99 annually.

The release schedule follows the same format as the UK/US.

Pakistan: watch Ms. Marvel on Disney+

Pakistan is the only place you won't find Ms.Marvel on Disney Plus. Instead, Ms. Marvel will premiere exclusively in Pakistan's cinemas.

The series will be released in three parts. It debuts on 16th June with episodes 1 and 2 combined into the first of three feature-length presentations.

Today's best Disney Plus deals

How can I get Disney Plus?

Very easily. The Disney Plus app is available on a range of TVs, phones and streaming devices, including iPhones, iPads, the iPod Touch and Apple TV, Android phones, Android TVs, Fire TV devices, Roku TV devices, Chromecast devices, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku streaming players and Now TV's Smart Stick (take note here: Disney+ isn't available on any Now TV daily or weekly TV pass). Disney+ can also be found on Sky Q and Sky Glass.

Is Ms. Marvel on Netflix?

(Image credit: Marvel / Disney)

No, and that's unlikely to change. Disney owns Marvel, having purchased Marvel Entertainment for $4billion in 2009.

You'll need to sign up to Disney+ to watch it, but that's no bad thing. The streamer offers over 30 Marvel movies, plus Disney classics, everything Star Wars, and plenty more besides.

What else can I watch on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Disney)

Lots. Disney's streaming service provides instant access to a vast catalogue of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. There's plenty to watch in 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, too.

We've done the hard work to recommend the best movies and TV shows to watch on Disney Plus, from Obi-Wan Kenobi to Avengers: Endgame, and of course our pick of the classic Disney movies. Head over to our 11 of the best Disney Plus shows and movies to watch right now.

MORE:

Read our in-depth Disney Plus review

Disney Plus' new party feature lets a group of six watch together

Our pick of the best streaming services for video and TV shows