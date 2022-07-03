How to watch an F1 replay: get full Grand Prix race and highlights for free

Did you miss the Grand Prix? Don't panic – there are lots of ways to watch an F1 replay online. That includes the full race and, in some countries, free highlights of every twist and turn! Whether you're rooting for Max or Charles, Lewis or Lando, make sure you know how to watch an F1 replay wherever you are in the world.

With a total of 23 races this season (including newcomers Miami and returning favourites Australia, Canada and Japan), the 2022 calendar is the most action-packed in F1’s history.

This week, it was the turn of Silverstone and the British Grand Prix. No spoilers, but with Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc locked in an epic battle, every grand prix is turning out to be 'box office' motorsport.

Watching every race across varying time zones can be tricky. But whether you don't want to get up at stupid-o'clock, or simply want to watch the race again, an F1 replay is just a click away!

Extended highlights of the British Grand Prix are available to watch for free on Channel 4 from 12.05am BST from 4th July in the UK but make sure you know how to watch a full F1 replay from anywhere in the world.

How to watch a free F1 replay

There are multiple options for F1 fans looking for a free highlights of the 2022 British Grand Prix.

In the UK, Channel 4 (opens in new tab) offers free-to-air extended highlights after every race. The British Grand Prix highlights air from 12.05am BST on 4th July.

In Australia, 10 Bold (opens in new tab) and 10 Play (opens in new tab) broadcast free-to-air highlights on Monday night after each Grand Prix.

Remember: you'll need to use a VPN to access your local F1 replay when travelling abroad (opens in new tab).

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch an F1 replay from abroad in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 F1 rights holders, you won't be able to access the replay when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from where you are – and saving you money!

How to use a VPN for an F1 replay

Using a VPN to watch an F1 replay is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022 British Grand Prix highlights, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Channel 4.

3. Then head over to Channel 4 (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free F1 replay.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

US: watch an F1 replay of the 2022 British GP

F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab), is a great place to find an F1 replay in the States. Subscription costs from only $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

ESPN2 usually re-airs the full race first, followed by ESPNEWS a few hours later. Don't have cable? Get instant streaming access to ESPN channels via Sling TV.

F1 replay on Sling TV

Catch the majority of the 2022 F1 season on ESPN – including full race replays – with Sling Orange. Use this special offer to get your first month half price. After that, you'll pay $35 a month. No contract, cancel at any time.

Australia: watch an F1 replay of the 2022 British GP

10 Bold (opens in new tab) and 10 Play (opens in new tab) broadcast free-to-air highlights on Monday night after each grand prix. Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the 10's free highlights when travelling outside Australia.

Those wanting a full race replay of the 2022 British Grand Prix will need a Foxtel cable or Kayo Sports streaming subscription (14-day free trial (opens in new tab); from AU$25 a month after).

UK: watch an F1 replay of the 2022 British GP

Channel 4 offers free-to-air highlight after every grand prix. Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free highlights when travelling outside of the UK.

UK F1 fans who want the full race replay will need to sign up to Sky Sports. Here's today's best Sky TV deals.

Cordcutters can get instant access to Sky Sports with a Now Sports pass (from £11.99 a day). Check out today's best Now TV deals.

Europe: watch an F1 replay of the 2022 British GP

F1 TV Pro is the place to find an F1 replay in Germany, France, Belgium, Hungary, Netherlands, Switzerland, Lithuania, Latvia, Greece, Denmark, Portugal, Poland, Netherlands, Croatia and Estonia.

Subscription to the official Formula 1 streaming service costs around €7.99 a month.

F1 TV Pro is available through the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV and other mobile devices. The F1 app is now available on Apple TV (opens in new tab), too.

Spain: how to watch an F1 replay of the 2022 British GP

DAZN (opens in new tab) has the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show the British Grand Prix – and later, a full replay – on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel.

Brazil: how to watch an F1 replay of the 2022 British GP

F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) is the place to stream an F1 replay in Brazil. Subscription costs from R$143 (US$27).

Italy: how to watch an F1 replay of the 2022 British GP

Sky Italia (opens in new tab) is the place to watch a full replay of the 2022 British Grand Prix in Italy. Can Ferarri mount a fight back against the title favourites Red Bull?

Don't fancy taking out a Sky contact? Italian F1 fans can stream and F1 replay via the Now (opens in new tab) app (from €14.99 a day).