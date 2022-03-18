France vs England live stream: how to watch the 2022 Six Nations for free online

It's Le Crunch time! England travel to Paris on Saturday for the final game of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations. Can Eddie Jones' men deny France a Grand Slam on Super Saturday? Or will France claim their first Grand Slam in 12 years? Kick off is 8pm GMT. UK fans can watch France vs England free on ITV. Going to be abroad? Below, we'll explain how to watch a France vs England live stream from abroad with a VPN.

France vs England live stream Date: Saturday 19th March 2022 Kick-off: 8pm GMT / 3am ET / 6pm AEST Free UK stream: ITV Hub Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: Peacock ($4.99/month) AUS stream: Stan Sport (free trial) Canada stream: DAZN (CAD$20/month)

The team news is in and Eddie Jones has named a new look squad for Saturday's showdown. George Furbank, Ben Youngs and Freddie Steward are all in, while prop Will Stuart has been promoted to starting tight-head.

'They're going to be a massively aroused team. They come through the centre with their big forwards and once they tie you up a little bit, they spread the ball to the backs," Jones said.

Meanwhile, France head coach Fabien Galthie has made just one change as his side look to secure an historic Grand Slam. Damian Penaud makes it out onto the wing in hopes of bolstering the Les Bleus' attack. Some 82,000 Parisians will be cheering their side on at the Stade de France, one of the sporting world's most iconic stadiums.

Excited for the final round of the 2022 Six Nations? UK fans can watch France vs England free on ITV Hub. Here's how to watch a France vs England live stream from wherever you are.

Watch France vs England live stream free online

Good news: UK rugby fans can watch every match of the 2022 Six Nations free online at BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

France vs England airs on ITV. Kick off is 8pm GMT on Saturday, 19th March 2022. France TV's FR2 will also serve up free-to-air Six Nations coverage.

UK TV license holders outside of the country this weekend can use a VPN to unblock the free Six Nations live streams. Not used a VPN? It's easy – follow the step-by-step guide below.

Watch France vs England from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Guinness Six Nations rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from anywhere – and saving you money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For France vs England, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub on your browser or device and enjoy the free France vs England live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch France vs England live stream in the USA

NBC Sports will broadcast every match of the 2022 Six Nations in the States, including France vs England on Saturday, 19th March 2022. Coverage will be streamed live on Peacock; subscription costs $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 a month (ad-free).

Peacock membership gets you full coverage of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations plus Premier League soccer, Premiership Rugby, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office.

France vs England | Live on Peacock for $4.99 a month

Want to stream the Six Nations 2022 rugby tournament live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage of the rugger and a host of other top-quality sports. At under five bucks a month, it's a bargain.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can stream France vs England free on ITV Hub using a VPN. Follow the step-by-step guide above.

Watch France vs England live stream in Australia

Stan is the place to watch all of the Six Nations in Australia, including France vs England on 19th March 2022. What's more, there's a 7-day free trial of Stan Sport to try out. The subscription proper starts from $20 per month.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch France vs England free on ITV Hub using a VPN. Details just above.

Watch France vs England live stream in Ireland

Rugby fans on the Emerald Isle can watch free-to-air coverage of the Six Nations 2022 – including France vs England – on RTE.

The coverage is also split with Virgin Media and is available on Virgin Media One. The Virgin Media Big Bundle costs €69 per month, which gets you 50+ TV channels and a set-top box complete with voice control.

Watch France vs England live stream in Canada, Austria and Switzerland

Streaming service DAZN is the place to catch the 2022 Six Nations – including an France vs England live stream – in Canada, Austria and Switzerland.

Those in Canada can subscribe for just CAD $20 a month, which includes Six Nations games as well as Premier League and Champions League soccer. DAZN membership costs around €12 a month in Switzerland and Austria.

Watch France vs England live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the Six Nations in South Africa, Ethiopia, Benin, Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast France vs England via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League and La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2022 fixtures and kick-off times

All times GMT

ROUND 5

Saturday 19th March 2022

Wales vs Italy - 2.15pm - BBC

Ireland vs Scotland - 4.45pm - ITV

France vs England - 8pm - ITV