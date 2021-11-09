England vs New Zealand live stream and how to watch the T20 World Cup semi-final for free

Tournament favourites England lock horns with New Zealand on Wednesday to decide who will advance to the 2021 T20 World Cup final. England captain Eoin Morgan has admitted his side's injuries favour the Black Caps, but it's all to play for. England vs New Zealand gets underway at 2pm GMT at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere in the world.

England vs New Zealand live stream Date: Weds 10th November 2021 Time: 2pm GMT / 10am ET / midnight AEST Location: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Australia stream: Kayo Sports (free trial) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Willow | Sling | ESPN+ UK stream: Now TV India stream: Disney+ Hotstar

Table-toppers England cruised into the semi-finals thanks to a Super 12 winning streak that saw them defeat West Indies, Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka. Saturday's loss to South Africa was the only blemish on an otherwise perfect record.

Eoin Morgan's men will be confident of beating semi-final opponents New Zealand having overpowered the Black Caps in a recent T20 warm-up match. But with the injuries stacking up, Eoin Morgan will be counting on some fresh faces.

England opener Jason Roy has already confirmed that he will miss the rest of the T20 World Cup after sustaining a torn left calf. The "gutted" Surrey player has been replaced by Hampshire batsman James Vince.

"I will be staying on to support the boys, and hopefully we can go all the way and lift that trophy," Roy told BBC Sport. "It has been an unbelievable journey so far, and we have to continue expressing ourselves and concentrating on us."

New Zealand joined England in the semi-finals after an eight-wicket win over the West Indies saw them finish runners up in Group 2. Kane Williamson's men will be wary of England's power, but with in-form T20 stars like Trent Boult on their books, there's no telling who will meet Pakistan or Australia in the final.

England vs New Zealand starts at 2pm GMT on Wednesday 10th November. Follow our guide to watch an England vs New Zealand live stream from where you are in the world.

England vs New Zealand free live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to air the T20 World Cup 2021. Cord-cutters can catch England vs New Zealand live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. New users get a 14-day free trial, so you can watch the remainder of the T20 World Cup for free.

Watch an England vs New Zealand live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant T20 World Cup rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For England vs New Zealand, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the cricket using Kayo's 14-day free trial.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

England vs New Zealand live stream in USA

(Image credit: ESPN+)

Willow TV has the rights to show the T20 World Cup 2021 in the States, but there's plenty of options for those without cable.

ESPN Plus is streaming every T20 World Cup match, including the England vs New Zealand semi final, at the very affordable price of $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Howzat?

Of course, ESPN Plus is only available within the USA. If you're stuck abroad you'll need to use a VPN to access ESPN Plus without being geo-blocked.

You can also stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. Better still, new users get their first month for only $10...

England vs New Zealand live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Sky Sports / Now TV)

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast the T20 World Cup in the UK. Catch England vs New Zealand on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

To watch, you'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports on your platform of choice or buy a Sky Sports pass on Now. It's £9.99 for a Day Pass or £33.99 for the month

Sky subscribers can add the 11 Sky Sports channels to their package here. Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch T20 World Cup live stream by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

England vs New Zealand live stream in India

(Image credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to find live coverage of the T20 World Cup in India.

Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to an England vs New Zealand live stream plus original Disney+ content (in English) for Rs 499 (around £5/$7) per month, or you can take out an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

T20 World Cup match schedule

UK start times:

Knockout stages:

Semi-final 1

England vs New Zealand – Wednesday 10th November, 2pm

Semi-final 2

Pakistan vs Australia – Thursday 11th November, 2pm

Final

TBC vs TBC – Sunday 14th November, 2pm