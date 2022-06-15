2022 US Open live stream: how to watch the golf online from anywhere – TV schedule and tee times

The 2022 US Open tees off at the legendary The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, this Thursday. Rory McIlroy is favourite to win his fifth major but the Northern Irish golfer faces stiff competition from Justin Thomas and defending champion John Rahm. Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 US Open live stream from wherever you are.

The 122nd US Open Championship shaping up to be a cracker. Better still, the PGA doesn't run any of the majors, so the US Open is unaffected by the controversy surrounding Saudi Arabia's breakaway LIV Series. Phew.

Last year, Jon Rahm made a birdie on each of the final two holes to become the first US Open champion from Spain and win his first major championship. Rahm is hitting the ball beautifully this year, so there's every chance he could join Curtis Strange and Brooks Koepka in defending his US Open title at the first attempt.

Rahm isn't the outright favourite, though. That honour goes to North Ireland's Rory McIlroy. Despite winning the last of his four majors eight years ago, Rory is red-hot favourite for the 2022 US Open following his stunning victory at last week's Canadian Open.

Meanwhile, US PGA hero Justin Thomas is tipped for his first US Open title, Phil Mickelson will be chasing the only major he has never won, and Collin Morikawa will be aiming for his third major in three years. Tiger Woods will skip the 2022 US Open, but will play next month's British Open.

Want to watch the world's best golfers in action? Follow our guide to watch a 2022 US Open live stream from wherever you are.

Watch a 2022 US Open live stream for only $4.99

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

In the US, the 2022 US Open will air across NBC Sports, USA Network and Peacock (opens in new tab).

While it doesn't quite have it all, Peacock very much has the lion's share, including all but two hours of the final two rounds over the weekend. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month (with ads). NBC and USA Network are available on cable and Sling TV (opens in new tab).

Outside the US this week? US fans travelling abroad can use a VPN to access Peacock from abroad (opens in new tab) without being geo-blocked.

Watch the 2022 US Open live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 US Open rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are lots of VPN providers but some are more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for the 2022 US Open golf

Using a VPN to watch the 2022 US Open is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the golf, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock.

3. Then head over to Peacock (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the US Open live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch the 2022 US Open live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Sky Sports)

Rights to air the 2022 US Open in the UK belong to Sky Sports and the coverage from Brookline will be shown live on Sky Sports Golf. Don't have Sky? Check out today's best Sky TV deals.

Don't want to commit to a Sky subscription? Cordcutters can enjoy a US Open live stream with a Now Sports streaming pass (from £11.99 a day).

And remember: US golf fans who find themselves in the UK can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to stream the 2022 US Open on Peacock for $5 a month.

Watch the 2022 US Open live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo Sports)

Fox Sports has the rights to the 2022 US Open in Oz, which means cordcutters can stream (almost) every shot live and on-demand via Kayo Sports.

Kayo costs from AU$25 a month and new subscribers get a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab).

As ever, make sure you've got your VPN (opens in new tab) handy if you're an Aussie stuck abroad.

2022 US Open Round 1 tee times

All times ET

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. – (a) Michael Thorbjornsen, Erik Barnes, Matt McCarty

6:56 a.m. – Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers, (a) Travis Vick

7:07 a.m. – Troy Merritt, (a) William Mouw, Andrew Putnam

7:18 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Canton, Jon Rahm

7:29 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa

7:40 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger

7:51 a.m. – Harold Varner III, Sebastián Muñoz, Alex Norén

8:02 a.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris

8:13 a.m. – Adam Schenk, (a) Stewart Hagestad, Grayson Murray

8:24 a.m. – Guido Migliozzi, Branden Grace, Mackenzie Hughes

8:35 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Kalle Samooja, Satoshi Kodaira

8:46 a.m. – Richard Mansell, Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Roger Sloan

8:57 a.m. – (a) Caleb Manuel, Keith Greene, Ben Silverman

12:30 p.m. – Kevin Chappell, Chase Seiffert, PAndrew Novak

12:41 p.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Brian Stuard, Nick Hardy

12:52 p.m. – Sam Horsfield, Cameron Tringale, Shaun Norris

1:03 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Mito Pereira, Erik van Rooyen

1:14 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau

1:25 p.m. – Joohyung Kim, Séamus Power, Min Woo Lee

1:36 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson

1:47 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen

1:58 p.m. – Danny Lee, (a) Keita Nakajima, Nick Taylor

2:09 p.m. – Jim Furyk, (a) Nick Dunlap, Adam Hadwin

2:20 p.m. – Richard Bland, Rikuya Hoshino, Ryan Fox

2:31 p.m. – Jonas Blixt, Bo Hoag, Todd Sinnott

2:42 p.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Sean Jacklin, (a) Charles Reiter

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. – Fran Quinn, Callum Tarren, Hayden Buckley

6:56 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy, (a) Sam Bennett

7:07 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Brandon Matthews, Wil Besseling

7:18 a.m. – David Lingmerth, Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim

7:29 a.m. – Scott Stallings, Davis Riley, Victor Perez

7:40 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

7:51 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Brian Harman

8:02 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman, Aaron Wise

8:13 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, (a) Laird Shepherd, Stewart Cink

8:24 a.m. – Marcel Schneider, Chan Kim, Joseph Bramlett

8:35 a.m. – Lanto Griffin, Joel Dahmen, Jinichiro Kozuma

8:46 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, (a) Fred Biondi, Harry Hall

8:57 a.m. – Chris Naegel, Andrew Beckler, Luke Gannon

12:30 p.m. – Jed Morgan, Taylor Montgomery, Sean Crocker

12:41 p.m. – (a) Maxwell Moldovan, Yannik Paul, M.J. Daffue

12:52 p.m. – Talor Gooch, Adri Arnaus, Tom Hoge

1:03 p.m. – Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton

1:14 p.m. – Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters

1:25 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler

1:36 p.m. – Luke List, (a) Austin Greaser, Corey Conners

1:47 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau

1:58 p.m. – K.H. Lee, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed

2:09 p.m. – Jason Kokrak, Harris English, Lucas Herbert

2:20 p.m. – Sam Stevens, (a) Ben Lorenz, Davis Shore

2:31 p.m. – Daijiro Izumida, (a) Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Sebastian Söderberg

2:42 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Brady Calkins, Jesse Mueller

2022 US Open schedule & TV times

All times ET

Thursday 16th June 2022

6-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open

6:43-9:30AM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, full coverage

7:28AM-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, featured group 1

7:39AM-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 1, featured group 2

8:30AM-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, featured holes

9:30AM-2PM (USA): U.S. Open, Round 1, full coverage

1:13-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, featured group 3

1:24-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 1, featured group 4

2-5PM (NBC Sports): U.S. Open, Round 1, full coverage

5-7PM (USA): U.S. Open, Round 1, full coverage

7-8PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, full coverage

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Friday 17th June 2022:

6-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open

6:43-9:30AM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, full coverage

7:28AM-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, featured group 1

7:39AM-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 2, featured group 2

8:30AM-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, featured holes

9:30AM-4PM (USA): U.S. Open, Round 2, full coverage

1:13-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, featured group 3

1:24-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 2, featured group 4

4-7PM (NBC Sports): U.S. Open, Round 2, full coverage

7-8PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, full coverage

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Saturday 18th June 2022:

8-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open

10AM-Noon (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3, full coverage

11AM-3PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3, featured group 1

11AM-3PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 3, featured group 2

Noon-6:30PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3, featured holes

Noon-8PM (NBC Sports): U.S. Open, Round 3, full coverage

3-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3, featured group 3

3-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 3, featured group 4

8-10PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Sunday 19th June 2022

7-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open

9-10AM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4, full coverage

10AM-Noon (USA): U.S. Open, Round 4, full coverage

10AM-2PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4, featured group 1

10AM-2PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 4, featured group 2

11AM-5:30PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4, featured holes

Noon-7PM (NBC Sports): U.S. Open, Round 4, full coverage

2-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4, featured group 3

2-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 4, featured group 4

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open