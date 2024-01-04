What to expect from LG in 2024: new QNED and OLED TVs, soundbars and more

LG had quite a year in 2023. Its C3 OLED TV might not have been quite as compelling as its predecessor, but it's still one of the best OLED TVs you can buy at the money. The G3 broke new ground as the first TV to feature Micro Lens Array (MLA) tech for added brightness, while the M3 is completely wireless apart from a power cable. And that's just the TVs.

You can't stand still in the AV game, no matter how ahead of the pack you might be. Indeed, 2023 was the year that Sony finally overtook LG in the mid-range OLED market, thanks to its superb A80L. So what does LG have in store for 2024?

New OLED TVs: C4 and G4

(Image credit: LG)

LG's C- and G-series OLED TVs are some of its biggest products. Like previous C-series models, the C4 is a mid-range TV, combining very good specs with a (relatively) affordable price. The G4 will be LG's flagship OLED TV, with a considerably higher price tag.

The C3 was actually a bit of a disappointment. Nothing wrong with the TV as such, it just wasn't a big step on from the C2 before it. And with competition in the OLED market fiercer than ever, many accused LG of not doing enough.

The C4 and G4 look to make amends. The gap between the two is bigger than ever – the G4 runs on a new Alpha 11 AI processor that LG claims offers 70 per cent better graphics and 30 per cent more speed than its predecessor, while the C4 has an upgraded version of the existing Alpha 9. The G4 has better AI upscaling to sharpen objects that might appear blurry, while the chip refines colours "by analysing frequently used shades that best convey the mood and emotional elements".

As rumoured, both the C4 and G4 will have a higher refresh rate of 144Hz.

A surprisingly beefed-up B4 OLED TV

This is the LG B3 – LG hasn't released pictures of the B4 yet. (Image credit: LG)

LG's more wallet-friendly OLED has some significant upgrades this year, especially for gamers. For the first time, this B-series model will come with four HDMI 2.1 sockets – that spells 4K/120Hz gaming. Previous B-series models only had two, one of which would be used for eARC purposes, so if you have a soundbar plugged in to your TV – as you should – you'd only have one port left for full-fat gaming. Want to switch from a PS5 to Xbox Series X or gaming PC? That'll mean getting down on your hands and knees and unplugging one console to switch in another.

But with four HDMI 2.1 sockets, you can have a soundbar alongside three consoles/gaming PCs plugged in at all times. Remember: most flagship TVs from other brands only have two HDMI 2.1 sockets, and the B4 is one of LG's cheaper OLED TVs. So it's quite a big deal.

Also onboard is a new Alpha 8 processor, and brightness levels that could come close to the C4 (we'll have to see in testing). The B4 also comes in a new 48-inch variant, a size previously reserved for the C-series (and A-series, which is only available in certain countries). Strong.

The M4 wireless OLED

(Image credit: LG Electronics)

The M3 was probably LG's biggest surprise of 2023 – an OLED TV that's completely wireless apart from the power cable. The connections are outsourced to a wireless transmitter box that you place somewhere out of sight. Now LG has refined the concept with the M4.

It runs on the same processor as the G4, with the same gains in power and graphics. It also has the same AI upscaling, same 144Hz refresh rate (up from 120Hz on the M3) and now comes in a 65-inch variant to complement the 77-, 83- and 97-inch models. Which should make it (slightly) more attainable than the M3.

It also has LG's AI Sound Pro feature, providing virtual 11.1.2 surround sound. AI separates vocals from the soundtrack to clarify dialogue, while also making it appear as if the audio is coming from the centre of the screen. Let's hope it sounds better than LG's 2023 TVs...

(Image credit: LG)

LG's new TVs will run webOS 24, which comes with at least five years of free updates. That means that come 2029, your 2024 LG TV will still run the latest version of LG's TV operating system.

There's a new recommendations bar on the home page, the Quick Cards are now dynamic, and user accounts are password protected, to stop anyone polluting your viewing history. TVs running webOS 24 will soon be able to recognise different users' voices and load their profiles, too. Add a new Accessibility tab, Chromecast built-in support and Multi View that splits the screen into four sections instead of two, and you've got quite a proposition.

QNED TVs

(Image credit: LG)

LG's 2024 QNED TVs (Quantum Nano-Emitting Diode) encompass everything from flagship 8K Mini-LED powered models to entry-level 4K LED TVs.

The QNED99T is LG's 8K model for 2024, with Mini LED backlighting. Its panel is the most advanced in the range, with a 120Hz refresh rate, QNED Colour Pro and Precision Local Dimming, and its Gallery Design is slim and suited to wall mounting. It boasts a new Alpha 9 AI Processor 8K chipset.

LG has ditched the 65-inch variant it had for its last 8K QNED TV (which launched back in 2021). So the 99T only comes in 75- and 86-inch versions. The QNED90T has a lot of the same features as the 99T, but with an Alpha 8 Processor and "only" 4K resolution.

Want to go big? The QNED85T could be for you, as it steps up to a whopping 98 inches (though it also comes in 50-, 55-, 65-, 75- and 86-inch options). It has a standard LED backlight and QNED Colour (without the 'Pro'). And the QNED80T 4K LED set drops to a 60Hz refresh rate and Alpha 5 AI Processor. Something for everyone.

Wireless Dolby Atmos soundbars

(Image credit: LG)

Sitting pretty atop LG's new soundbar range are the SG10T and S70TY, both of which can connect wirelessly to LG TVs. The SG10T is designed to work with the G4, while the S70TY comes with a mount to connect it to models in LG's QNED range above.

The SG10T has the same Zero Gap wall mount from the LG G4, so it can sit flush against the wall for a sleek appearance that matches the aesthetic of the flagship 4K OLED TV. But it works just as seamlessly with the M4 wireless OLED. LG claims the SG10T will deliver lossless Dolby Atmos and DTS:X over its wireless connection without any loss in quality (we'll be the judge of that). Both soundbars also support LG's WOW Orchestra feature that positions the television as an additional centre channel in tandem with the soundbar, so they work in cahoots for a more impactful sound.

The soundbars also connect directly to wireless surround speakers, whereas previous models had to go through a wireless receiver.

The S95TR replaces the four-star S95QR. It boasts upgraded tweeters and a passive radiator for better bass, along with 15 channels and 810W of power. It's a wired soundbar, not wireless like the other two.

LG CineBeam Qube projector

(Image credit: LG)

Is this the cutest 4K projector ever? Possibly. This little fella measures just 8cm tall and 14cm wide and deep, and features a rotating handle to make it easy to pick up and plonk in another room. It throws out a 4K picture up to 120 inches in size with a 450,000:1 contrast ratio. Auto focus helps when it's placed awkwardly (as it may well be if you're moving it from room to room), and it has HDMI eARC and USB-C inputs to go with its streaming support (Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube are all available thanks to the webOS platform that also comes on LG's TVs). If Pixar made a projector...

This bizarre valve amp/OLED TV combo

(Image credit: LG )

Rounding off the round-up is one of the more bizarre products we've seen of late. The DukeBox "combines the charm of vacuum tube audio with cutting-edge transparent OLED panel technology". Yep. The bottom front-facing speakers are joined by a 360-degree speaker positioned on top for immersive sound. The OLED screen can be transparent to show the vacuum tubes at work, or it can show movies and TV shows. It can even display a fireplace, with the vacuum tubes visible through the flames. It's just a concept for now. Chances of a full-scale production run? Slim.

MORE:

Check out LG's new 2024 QNED TV range

As well as its new soundbar range for 2024

And our picks for the best OLED TVs