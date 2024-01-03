LG announces its 2024 OLED TVs – and the gap between the G4 and C4 is wider than ever

Here's the one we've all been waiting for: LG has announced its latest collection of OLED TVs just ahead of CES, with all of the usual suspects making their return for 2024. Just as expected, the new lineup includes the B4, C4, G4 and M4 OLED TVs, with all-new picture and sound enhancements, as well as upgraded gaming and AI feature sets. Somewhat unexpected is the fact that the C4 and G4 are further apart than any C-series and G-series models have been before.

Before we get to that, though, we'll start at the top with the 'Signature' M4 and 'Gallery' G4 OLED TVs. Much like last year, the M4 and G4 OLED TVs share a lot in common when it comes to panel technology and internal specifications. Both models will feature a 4K OLED panel with Micro Lens Array technology (which LG Electronics now refers to as 'Light Control Architecture') at all sizes except 97 inches.

LG claims that these OLEDs are 70 per cent brighter than traditional, non-Evo OLEDs such as the B4. These new TVs will also feature something LG is calling 'Peak Highlighter', which is specifically designed to boost the brightness of small, intense highlights and apparently allows the G4 and M4 to reach 150 per cent higher brightness than the B4 in a small 3 per cent window. As ever, LG isn't prepared to provide figures that compare the new models against last year's equivalents, although LG's David Seperson did tell us that the performance of the G4 is "measurably better" than that of the G3.

The G4 will come in the usual 55-, 65-, 77-, 83-inch and 97-inch sizes, while the M4 comes in a new 65-inch size alongside the same 77-, 83- and 97-inch options as last year's M3. Like its predecessor, the M4 uses a wireless Zero Connect box to house the internal components of the TV and port selection, which will include three HDMI 2.1 sockets. From there, all picture and sound data is sent wirelessly to the separate OLED display unit. Notably, this includes wireless Dolby Vision and, all-new for 2024, 4K/144Hz gaming signals when connected to a capable gaming PC. Consoles will remain at 4K/120Hz thanks to their own limitations.

(Image credit: LG)

The G4, on the other hand, is a more traditional television, much like its 2023 predecessor. It will feature four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports in the main chassis, each capable of 4K/144Hz, and one of which will be designated for eARC audio. Much like the G3 and G2 before it, the G4 is designed to be wall-mounted, with no stand included in the box. Instead, you'll receive the Zero Gap Wall Mount, which allows the G4 to sit flush against a wall.

One major feature that the M4 and G4 share is the new Alpha 11 AI Processor. This is LG's most advanced TV chipset to date, and it's exclusive to the two flagships. In previous years, the C-series OLEDs have shared a processor with the G-series but that isn't the case this year. LG claims that the Alpha 11 AI Processor offers a 70 per cent increase in graphics power and 30 per cent boost to general processing. It also brings with it a selection of new processing features.

LG's AI Picture Pro is getting two new features in the form of AI Director Processing, which can detect a director's intended colour tone and adapt the picture to best express this, and Object Enhancing by Visual Perception, which involves analysing and enhancing each pixel. On the sound front, LG is promising that AI Sound Pro will offer 'richer and fuller audio' via the integrated, virtual 11.1.2 surround sound system.

Moving down to the LG C4, the step-down model is once again looking like a compelling TV for gamers. It too supports the 144Hz refresh rate, with four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 connections and LG's excellent game mode. Much like the C3, it will be available in 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inch size variants, and LG says that each version will be brighter than its 2023 equivalent. The biggest upgrade here will apparently be to the 42- and 48-inch models, which will still be less bright than their larger siblings but, according to David Serperson, only by "a little bit". Again, though, LG is currently declining to provide specific brightness figures.

One big departure from previous years is that the C4 will use a different processor to the flagship models. So, instead of getting the all-new Alpha 11, it features an upgraded version of the existing Alpha 9. While this will allow for many of the same AI picture and sound features, it will miss out on some others, including the AI Director Processing.

There was a time when the G-series and C-series differed only in terms of design and sound, but in 2022 LG created a picture gap by making the G2 slightly brighter than the C2. In 2023 it increased that gap by adding brightness-boosting MLA tech to the G3 but not the C3. With this new processor disparity, LG is cementing the relative statuses of the G4 and C4, and this will be a real disappointment to those who want LG's best performance but don't want the wall-mount design of the G series.

Back to business, and at the bottom of the new range, for the UK at least, is the new B4 – and a surprisingly intriguing proposition it is.

Firstly, LG has made a significant gaming upgrade by giving the B4 four top-spec HDMI 2.1 sockets. The B3 (as well as all of the flagship sets of brands such as Sony, Panasonic, Philips, Hisense and TCL) only has two of these 4K/120Hz capable sockets.

The B4 also gets a new processor in the form of the Alpha 8 AI Processor which, as the name suggests, sits just below the C4's Alpha 9 processor. It's expected to be slightly less powerful and, as with the C4's processor, we're expecting to see a feature or two missing compared to the flagship, but no specifics have been detailed thus far.

Notably, LG is offering the B-series in a new 48-inch size, alongside the existing 55-, 65- and 77-inch models. This will be excellent news for those wanting a smaller LG OLED without having to step up to the more expensive C-series.

LG's new four-strong lineup of OLED TVs has certainly piqued our interest, especially after a slew of solid 2023 TV releases. The main concern now is pricing, as no official details regarding this have so far been released. LG did raise the prices of its OLED TVs in 2023, so we can only hope that there won't be further price increases in 2024, but only time will tell.

