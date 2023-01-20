How to watch Chiefs vs Jaguars: live stream the NFL Playoffs for free

The first game of the NFL divisional round sees the number one-seeded Kansas City Chiefs host the underdog Jacksonville Jaguars. But with the Jags on thrilling form fresh from a one-point win over the Chargers, a major upset could be on the cards. Here's how to watch a Chiefs vs Jaguars live stream from anywhere in the world. The Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars kick offs 4.30pm ET / 9.30pm GMT.

As number one seeds, the Chiefs are obviously the favourites. With their dual threat of head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, they're truly a force to be reckoned with.

So the Jaguars will have their work cut out. They beat the LA Chargers by the narrowest of narrow margins last weekend – just one point separated the two teams. Can they parlay this momentum into pulling off the most unlikely of upsets? All eyes will be on Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday...

As ever NFL games are spread across multiple TV networks and streaming services, which can be a nightmare for casual viewers and dedicated fans alike. Whether you're in the UK, Australia, USA or further afield, we've tried and tested all the best Chiefs vs Jaguars live stream options.

Watch a Chiefs vs Jaguars free live stream

You can watch a Chiefs vs Jaguars free live stream on 7Plus (opens in new tab) in Australia, as well as every single NFL playoffs game for 2023. Travelling away from Australia at the moment?

Watch a Chiefs vs Jaguars live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NFL 2022/23 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

US: watch Chiefs vs Jaguars live stream on NBC and Peacock

In the US, the Chiefs vs Jaguars live stream is on NBC on TV. You can also watch on Peacock (opens in new tab).

If you have cable, you're all set. If not you can either pick up NBC on cord cutting services Sling or FuboTV or subscribe to Peacock. Fubo TV starts at $69.99 per month (opens in new tab) but has a 7-day free trial. Sling Blue is $40 per month (opens in new tab) with introductory offer of $20 for your first month.

Peacock is by far the cheapest option at $4.99 per month. There are no long contracts with any of these services.

Watch NFL, Premier League football, NBC's own shows and a lot more besides with a subscription to Peacock TV. You can watch Peacock on most smart devices. Payment is monthly with no tie-ins beyond that. You can cancel at any time.

Canada: watch Chiefs vs Jaguars live stream on DAZN

Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch every single NFL game in Canada – and it's cheap. Subscription costs CAD $24.99 a month / CAD $199.99 a year. No long contracts. Cancel at any time.

DAZN has the rights to every 2022/23 NFL game as well as a host of other sport including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Fightsports and much more, live and on demand, in Canada.

UK: watch Chiefs vs Jaguars live stream on Sky and NFL Game Pass

Sky (opens in new tab) has the rights to show every NFL Playoff game in the UK – here are today's best Sky TV deals.

NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) is another option. Access to the Pro version costs £150.99 a year (or four installments of £37.75) and includes all 270+ games live and in HD.

The best news of all, though, is that Super Bowl LVII will also be televised live in the UK on BBC One/BBC iPlayer (and on Sky Sports, too). Touchdown!

NFL TV schedule 2022/23

(All times ET)

DIVISIONAL ROUND - Fox (x2), CBS/Paramount+, NBC/Peacock TV

Saturday 21st January 2023

4.30pm - Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars (NBC/Peacock in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

8.15pm - Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants (Fox in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

Sunday January 22nd January 2023

3pm - Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals (CBS/Paramount+ in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

6.30pm - San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys (Fox in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

Sunday 29th January 2023

3pm - NFC Championship (Fox in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

6.30pm - AFC Championship (CBS/Paramount+ in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

SUPER BOWL

Sunday 12th February 2023

6.30pm - Super Bowl (Fox in USA; 7Plus in Australia; BBC One/Sky/NFL Game Pass in UK)