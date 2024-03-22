Australian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 free online from anywhere

Australian Grand Prix live stream 2024

You can watch the Australian Grand Prix for FREE on 10Play in Australia, Servus in Austria, RTL Zwee in Luxembourg and RTBF in Belgium. If you're away from home, use a VPN to tune in from abroad. We have full details on how to watch an Australian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere just below.

Australian Grand Prix: preview

Practice 1 starts at 1.30am GMT on Saturday, 23rd March, followed by Qualifying at 5am GMT.

In his first ever F1 race, Oliver Bearman scored more points than both Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris, though it's back to F2 and reserve duties and for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix. The 18-year-old makes way for Carlos Sainz, who's back in action after undergoing an appendectomy, and Ferrari have high hopes for this weekend.

Sainz and Charles Leclerc have secured a podium each, and Team Principal Frederic Vasseur seems to genuinely believe that at least one of his drivers could take the fight to Max Verstappen in Melbourne. The reigning champion has, of course, won both races so far, but with Red Bull in the grips of a full-scale crisis, don't rule anything out.

Three red flags, for instance. Last year's Aussie GP set the record for the most red flags in a single race, with two of those coming in the final four laps. It was equal parts bizarre and absorbing, and many a driver could come a cropper to Albert Park Circuit's greasy surface, high-speed corners and lurking walls this weekend. Rain is also being forecast.

Keep scrolling to find out where to watch free F1 live streams anywhere in the world for the Australian Grand Prix.

Australian Grand Prix free live streams

Free F1 live streams of every race are available in three countries: Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. There are also free extended highlights on offer in the UK.

Australia

10Play offers a free live stream of 2024 Australian GP, along with free highlights of every race.

Austria:

Servus is streaming the entire 2024 Australian Grand Prix weekend for free.

Luxembourg:

RTL Zwee has the rights to every 2024 Formula 1 race.

Belgium:

RTBF serves up free F1 live streams in Belgium (email registration required).

UK

Channel 4 airs free highlights of every F1 race, plus a free stream of the British GP.

Use NordVPN to access free Australian GP streams when abroad

Watch 2024 Australian Grand Prix live from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your home service when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and thus unblock any F1 live stream – including the free streams in Australia, Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium.

NordVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast, and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

How to use a VPN for any Australian GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Australia for 10 Play.

3. Then head over to 10 Play on your browser or device and enjoy the free F1 live stream of every Albert Park Circuit track session.

How to watch Australian Grand Prix on your mobile device

In the US, iOS and Android users can stream every race live and on demand via the F1 TV Pro app.

In the UK, fans will need to subscribe to either Sky or Now and watch the Australian Grand Prix via the Sky Go or Now apps.

How to watch Australian Grand Prix in 4K Ultra HD

(Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

In the UK, you can watch the Australian Grand Prix in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and the Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to watch every session in 4K and HDR.

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Need Sky? Today's best Sky TV deals.

F1 season pass from $29.99 a year

F1 TV Pro includes live coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race in HD without commercial breaks.

Fans in the USA can subscribe for just $10.99 a month or $84.99 per year. F1 TV Pro is also available in Canada (CAD$12.99/month) and Mexico.

In India, F1 TV Pro is just $4.82 a month and €7.99 a month in the Netherlands. Users can select commentary in six languages including English. Indian credit card required.

The 'Pro' service is not available in France or the UK (you get live timings, rather than live F1 video streams).

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $4.82month (cheapest)

– $4.82month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month

– $4.99/month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month

– $5.99/month F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month

– $10.99/month F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €7.99/month

– €7.99/month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $119.99/month (most expensive)

2024 Australian Grand Prix live streams in the USA

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool (Peter Fox/Getty Images))

In the USA, ESPN and ESPN2 have the rights to commercial-free, live F1 races until 2025. Don't have cable access to ESPN? It's actually cheaper to watch ESPN on streaming services such as Sling or Fubo.

The action starts with Practice at 9.30pm ET / 6.30pm PT on Thursday, 21st March. Both Qualifying and the race itself will be on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

Australian Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Every session of the 2024 Australian Grand Prix will be free to watch on Network 10 and the 10Play streaming service.

Happy with highlights? 10Play will also show free highlights of every 2024 F1 race.

Fox Sports, meanwhile, has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front row seat too.

There are no lock-in contracts for Kayo Sports, and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including NASCAR, the NRL, NHL, MLB and international cricket.

Once the trial is up, a subscription costs from $25 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Australian Grand Prix live stream in the Netherlands

Viaplay and Viaplay Extra have the rights to live F1 practice, qualifiers and races in 2024. NOS will provide a free live stream of the 2024 Dutch GP.

Away from the Netherlands? Sign up for NordVPN, download the NordVPN app, connect to a server in the Netherlands, sign into your usual provider and enjoy an F1 live stream from anywhere.

Australian Grand Prix live stream in Spain

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool / Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images)

DAZN has the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2026. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do...

Australian Grand Prix live stream in France

F1 TV Pro is no longer available in France. F1 is, however, available to watch on subscription-based French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029 – and that includes practice sessions, qualifiers and the grand prix themselves.

Australian Grand Prix live stream in the rest of the world

How to watch Australian Grand Prix live stream in Brazil Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for $5.99 a month. You can also find coverage of practice and qualifying sessions on BandSports.

How to watch Australian Grand Prix live stream in Croatia SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2024 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

Australian Grand Prix live stream in Finland F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland, alongside V Sport (Viaplay).

Australian Grand Prix live stream in Germany Sky Deutschland has the rights to show F1 races in 2024. Austrians visiting Germany can use NordVPN to access free live coverage on Servus TV or ORF.

Australian Grand Prix live stream in Italy Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides pitlane reporting while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Australian Grand Prix live stream in Japan DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore. Fuji TV will also broadcast all races, including practice, qualifying sessions, F1 Sprint events and Grand Prix live on Fuji TV Next Live Premium.

Australian Grand Prix live stream in Portugal Sport TV has the pay TV rights to F1 in Portugal until 2024. Subscription to the firm's streaming service costs from €6.99 a month.

How to watch Australian Grand Prix in Mexico Fox Sports has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2024 F1 in Mexico, with nine races set for Fox Sports Premium. Free-to-air TV station Canal 5 will offer coverage of the 2024 Mexican GP (27th Oct). It should also be remembered that you can live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro app at a cost of – hold onto your helmets! – $949 a year. That's compared to just $29.99 a year in India.