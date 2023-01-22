How to watch 49ers vs Cowboys: live stream the NFL Playoffs for free wherever you are

Here's how to watch a 49ers vs Cowboys live stream from anywhere in the world. The San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys kicks off on Sunday 22nd January at 6.30pm ET / 11.30pm GMT.

Game four of the divisional round in the 2023 NFL playoffs has a whiff of déjà vu. The 49ers and Cowboys met in the playoffs this time last year as well, and that game went down to the wire – in the end, the 49ers edged it 23-17, so the Cowboys will be looking for revenge (even 12 months later, the Cowboys are still smarting). This time around, the 49ers have the home advantage, which helps make them the favorites. But in the playoffs, anything can happen.

This year's match takes place at San Francisco's Levi's Stadium, with the 49ers the clear favorite. It's the second road game in a week for the Cowboys, after they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, so Dallas will need to overcome their fatigue if they want to stand a chance. They seemed to find their offensive feet against the Buccaneers, pulling off a convincing 31-14 victory. The 49ers are better than Tampa Bay defensively, so the Cowboys will need to move the ball to be in with a shot.

The 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy has been on outstanding form since taking over as starter towards the end of the regular season, but the Cowboys' defense is sure to test him. Call Dallas pull off the upset? Or will the 49ers repeat last year's performance?

As ever, NFL games are spread across multiple TV networks and streaming services, which can be a nightmare for casual viewers and dedicated fans alike. Whether you're in the UK, Australia, USA or further afield, we've tried and tested all the best 49ers vs Cowboys live stream options.

Watch a 49ers vs Cowboys free live stream

You can watch a 49ers vs Cowboys free live stream on 7Plus (opens in new tab) in Australia, as well as every single NFL playoffs game for 2023. Travelling away from Australia at the moment?

Watch a 49ers vs Cowboys live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NFL 2022/23 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we'd suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee.

US: watch 49ers vs Cowboys live stream on Fox

In the US, the 49ers vs Cowboys live stream is on Fox on TV.

If you have cable, you're all set. If not you can pick up Fox on cord cutting services Sling or FuboTV. Fubo TV starts at $69.99 per month (opens in new tab) but has a 7-day free trial. Sling Blue is $40 per month (opens in new tab) with an introductory offer of $20 for your first month.

Watch 49ers vs Cowboys live on Sling

Sling Blue is $40 per month with an introductory offer of $20 for your first month.

49ers vs Cowboys live stream with 7-day Fubo TV trial

Fubo TV's Pro tier gets you 144 channels (including Fox, NBC, NFL Network and ESPN) and cloud DVR. It starts at $69.99 per month but has a 7-day free trial.

Canada: watch 49ers vs Cowboys live stream on DAZN

Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch every single NFL game in Canada – and it's cheap. Subscription costs CAD $24.99 a month / CAD $199.99 a year. No long contracts. Cancel at any time.

Every NFL Playoff game: DAZN $24.99 per month

DAZN has the rights to every 2022/23 NFL game in Canada. Subscription costs CAD $24.99 a month / CAD $199.99 a year.

UK: watch 49ers vs Cowboys live stream on Sky and NFL Game Pass

(Image credit: NFL)

Sky (opens in new tab) has the rights to show every NFL Playoff game in the UK – here are today's best Sky TV deals.

NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) is another option. Access to the Pro version costs £150.99 a year (or four installments of £37.75) and includes all 270+ games live and in HD.

The best news of all, though, is that Super Bowl LVII will also be televised live in the UK on BBC One/BBC iPlayer (and on Sky Sports, too). Touchdown!

NFL TV schedule 2022/23

(All times ET)

DIVISIONAL ROUND - Fox (x2), CBS/Paramount+, NBC/Peacock TV

Saturday 21st January 2023

4.30pm - Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars (NBC/Peacock in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

8.15pm - Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants (Fox in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

Sunday January 22nd January 2023

3pm - Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals (CBS/Paramount+ in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

6.30pm - San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys (Fox in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

Sunday 29th January 2023

3pm - NFC Championship (Fox in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

6.30pm - AFC Championship (CBS/Paramount+ in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

SUPER BOWL

Sunday 12th February 2023

6.30pm - Super Bowl (Fox in USA; 7Plus in Australia; BBC One/Sky/NFL Game Pass in UK)