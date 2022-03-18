Wales vs Italy live stream: how to watch the 2022 Six Nations for free

Wales host struggling Italy at the Principality Stadium in the final round of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations this Saturday. Only two teams can win the title – France or Ireland – but Wales and Italy will both be keen to finish the tournament on a high note. Kick off is 2.15pm GMT. UK fans can watch Wales vs Italy free on the BBC. Going to be abroad? Below, we'll explain how to watch a Wales vs Italy live stream from abroad with a VPN.

Wales vs Italy live stream Date: Saturday 19th March 2022 Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am ET / 12.15am AEST (Sun) Free UK stream: BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today

The team news is in. Wales captain Dan Biggar will bag his 100th cap, while Alun Wyn Jones, who returns to the fold for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury last autumn, wins his 150th. Dewi Lake gets his first start for Wales at hooker, while Seb Davies, Josh Navidi and Taulupe Faletau make up the back row.

"Italy are a side that’s improving," said Pivac.“We know they’ve got some very good rugby players and as you saw against Scotland they troubled them in that second half and for long periods of the first. So we’re going to have to be on our game and we’re very much looking forward to playing at home again this weekend."

Winless Italy, who have lost 36 Six Nations games in a row, will be hoping to turn the tables on fifth-place Wales. The Azzurri have made just two changes for Saturday's clash: 22-year-old Ange Capuozzo gets his first start for Italy, while Newcastle lock Marco Fuser replaces Niccolò Cannone.

Excited for the final round of the 2022 Six Nations? UK fans can watch Wales vs Italy free on BBC iPlayer. Here's how to watch a Wales vs Italy live stream from wherever you are.

Watch Wales vs Italy live stream free online

Good news: UK rugby fans can watch every match of the 2022 Six Nations free online at BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Wales vs Italy airs on BBC. Kick off is 2.15pm GMT on Saturday, 19th March 2022. France TV's FR2 will also serve up free-to-air Six Nations coverage.

UK TV license holders outside of the country this weekend can use a VPN to unblock the free Six Nations live streams. Not used a VPN? It's easy – follow the step-by-step guide below.

Watch Wales vs Italy from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Guinness Six Nations rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from anywhere – and saving you money!

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Wales vs Italy, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Wales vs Italy live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

Watch Wales vs Italy live stream in the USA

NBC Sports will broadcast every match of the 2022 Six Nations in the States, including Wales vs Italy on Saturday, 19th March 2022. Coverage will be streamed live on Peacock; subscription costs $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 a month (ad-free).

Peacock membership gets you full coverage of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations plus Premier League soccer, Premiership Rugby, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office.

Watch Wales vs Italy live stream in Australia

Stan is the place to watch all of the Six Nations in Australia, including Wales vs Italy on 19th March 2022. The subscription proper starts from $20 per month.

Watch Wales vs Italy live stream in Ireland

Rugby fans on the Emerald Isle can watch free-to-air coverage of the Six Nations 2022 – including Wales vs Italy – on RTE.

The coverage is also split with Virgin Media and is available on Virgin Media One. The Virgin Media Big Bundle costs €69 per month, which gets you 50+ TV channels and a set-top box complete with voice control.

Watch Wales vs Italy live stream in Canada, Austria and Switzerland

Streaming service DAZN is the place to catch the 2022 Six Nations – including an Wales vs Italy live stream – in Canada, Austria and Switzerland.

Those in Canada can subscribe for just CAD $20 a month, which includes Six Nations games as well as Premier League and Champions League soccer. DAZN membership costs around €12 a month in Switzerland and Austria.

Watch Wales vs Italy live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the Six Nations in South Africa, Ethiopia, Benin, Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast Wales vs Italy via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League and La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2022 fixtures and kick-off times

All times GMT

ROUND 5

Saturday 19th March 2022

Wales vs Italy - 2.15pm - BBC

Ireland vs Scotland - 4.45pm - ITV

France vs England - 8pm - ITV