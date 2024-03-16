How to watch today's Wales vs Italy: live stream Six Nations 2024

Wales will attempt to avoid a fifth straight defeat in this year’s Six Nations championship when they welcome Italy to Cardiff today. The Welsh have made four changes to the team that lost to France, with George North starting on his Test farewell, while the Azzurri will be without the influential Ange Capuozzo.

Wales vs Italy is free to watch, and from anywhere in the world by using a VPN, if you're away from home. The match kicks off today at 2.15pm GMT / 10.15am ET / 6.15am AEDT (Sun) on Saturday 16th March.

The Italians are currently four points clear of Wales after their historic first home win at the Six Nations in 11 years. Wales have fallen to four straight defeats and will want to avoid the Wooden Spoon. Coach Warren Gatland knows his side are going through a transition period with numerous young players are handed a chance to impress, but he will demand a complete performance rather than in fits and starts.

There was plenty to admire in the narrow defeats to England and Scotland but their naivety and inexperience has shown in the last two games which have resulted in punishing defeats to Ireland and France. They certainly won’t want a repeat of the last time the sides met in Cardiff in 2022 as Italy secured a win, but can look back on last year’s encounter with positive memories as they ran out 29-17 victors in Rome.

Free Wales vs Italy live streams

Wales vs Italy and every Six Nations game, will be shown for free in the UK and Ireland.

Watch Wales vs Italy live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Wales vs Italy live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

Watch Wales vs Italy live stream in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2024 Six Nations live in Australia. This one kicks off at 1.15am AEDT in the early hours of the morning on Sunday 17th March.

To watch Wales vs Italy ad-free you'll need a Basic Stan package ($10 a month) together with its Stan Sport add-on (a further $15).

Watch Wales vs Italy live stream in the USA

NBC's Peacock TV streaming service is the only place to watch this 2024 Six Nations match live in the USA. It starts at 10.15 am ET / 8.15 am PT on Saturday.

Peacock starts from only $5.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the Six Nations, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch Wales vs Italy live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Wales vs Italy courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2024 tournament. This match kicks off at 3.15am on Sunday morning.

Subscribers can also watch online using its Sky Go service.

If you don't already have Sky and don't wish to commit to a full package just for the rugby, then Sky Sport Now offers weekly ($24.99) and monthly ($44.99) passes.

Watch Wales vs Italy live stream in Canada

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Wales vs Italy plus every other game of the 2024 Six Nations live in Canada. This game starts at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT.

A DAZN subscription will currently set you back CA$29.99 a month or CA$199.99 a year.

Watch Wales vs Italy live stream in South Africa

To watch Wales vs Italy and all Six Nations 2024 fixtures in South Africa, you'll need access to SuperSport. If you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Alternatively, you can get SuperSport channels via the DSTV streaming platform, with plans starting from R129 per month.

This one starts at 4.15pm SAST on Saturday evening.

Watch Wales vs Italy live stream in Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports has all the Six Nations action across most countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Wales vs Italy starts at 2.15pm GMT, so double check your schedule for the start time in your time zone – in Singapore, for example, kick off is 10.15am on the night of Saturday 16th March.

A monthly pass for Premier Sports will currently set you back US$25.99, but there's a 45% discount to be had if you opt for an annual plan at US$169.99 for a full year.

In addition to the Six Nations, a Premier Sports subscription also gives you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, NRL, URC and Rugby Championship action.

