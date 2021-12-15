How to watch South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID for free

South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID – the funniest, and most unpronounceable comedy special of 2021 – premieres at 8am GMT (3am ET) on Thursday 16th December.

Sadly, Cartman and co.'s vulgar antics are exclusive to US-only streaming service Paramount Plus. But – good news – you can watch Paramount Plus FREE from anywhere with a VPN. It's pretty easy – we've prepared a step-by-step guide below.

How to watch South Park: Post COVID Premiere: Thursday 16th December 2021 Time: 8am GMT / 3am ET / 6pm AEST Cast: Trey Parker, Matt Stone, April Stewart US stream: Paramount+ (FREE 1-month trial w/code PEAKSALE) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK stream: Not available yet

South Park, the Emmy and Peabody-Award winning animated series, co-created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, is back to skewer the COVID-19 pandemic for the second year in a row.

Part one of Post COVID debuted in November and left fans with a bunch of questions, such as who is hiding behind the mysterious Victor Chaos (pronounced 'chaws')? Part two – the second of 14 South Park specials that are due to be released exclusively on Paramount Plus – drops on Thursday. You can get a taste of what's to come by watching the official trailer for part two below.

South Park: Post COVID: Return of COVID is exclusive to US streaming service Paramount Plus, so make sure you know how to watch South Park: Post COVID: Return of COVID from anywhere with a VPN.

South Park: Post COVID: Return of COVID preview trailer

Watch South Park: Post COVID: Return of COVID for free

South Park: Post COVID: Return of COVID is currently exclusive to US-only streaming channel Paramount Plus.

Subscription to Paramount Plus costs from $4.99 a month for the ad-supported Essential plan – but new users can get their first month free with the code PEAKSALE.

Remember: you'll need to use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus when outside of the States. We recommend ExpressVPN.

Fancy streaming new South Park specials, as well as 30,000 TV shows and 2,500 movies, for nada? Use the code PEAKSALE to get your first month of Paramount Plus free! No contract, cancel anytime.

How to watch South Park: Post COVID from anywhere with a VPN

Stuck outside the United States? You can access Paramount Plus from anywhere in the world using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). We typically recommend ExpressVPN since it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

With a good VPN, you can sign into your Paramount Plus account (or even create a new one) and watch South Park: Post COVID: Return of COVID as if you were back home in the States. Good to know, right?

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Paramount Plus, you should use 'USA' (or any US city, such as New York).

3. Head over to Paramount Plus on your browser or device and live stream South Park: Post COVID: Return of COVID.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Watch South Park: Post COVID: Return of COVID in the UK

(Image credit: ViacomCBS)

Both the 2021 hour-long South Park specials – Post Covid and Post Covid: Return of Covid – are currently exclusive to US-only streaming service Paramount Plus.

But remember: you can use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus when outside of the States as a US citizen. Full details above.

On a lighter note, UK viewers can watch the 2020 South Park specials – The Pandemic Special and The Vaccination Special – on Sky. Not a subscriber? You can access Sky instantly, and contract-free, using a Now pass.

Can I watch the South Park specials on Comedy Central or HBO Max?

The short answer: no.

Earlier this year, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker inked a huge deal with Paramount Plus to produce two specials a year until 2027. The Post COVID episodes are two of these releases.

However, South Park was originally created for Comedy Central and the pair have an existing deal that means seasons 25 and 26 will air on Comedy Central first, and then on HBO Max 24 hours later.

In other words, you'll need Paramount Plus if you want to see all 14 specials. In the long term, it's likely that every season of South Park will end up on Paramount Plus.

