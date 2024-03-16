How to watch France vs England: live stream Six Nations 2024

France welcome England to Lyon today as the home side attempt to replicate their dominant victory over the visitors last year and ensure that they finish above Steve Borthwick’s side in the final Six Nations standings.

France vs England 2024 Six Nations is free to watch, and from anywhere in the world by using a VPN, if you're away from home. The match kicks off at 8pm GMT / 4pm ET / 7am AEDT.

By the time England kick off in Lyon, they will know whether they can still lift the Six Nations title as they need Scotland to defeat Ireland and for Andy Farrell’s side not to pick up a bonus point. Should this outcome have become reality, then it is all to play for. A bonus point win would be enough to win the championship.

England will be without Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who excelled in the win over Ireland, after he reported his own symptoms of concussion but have plenty of cover on the wing in the shape of Elliot Daly, Tom Roebuck and Will Muir. Borthwick will also have to choose whether to hand a start to Marcus Smith after his match-winning drop goal against Ireland.

It's been a mixed tournament for France who were comfortably beaten by Ireland, lucky to escape with a draw against Italy, but showed there is quality in the squad and they can cope without influential captain Antoine Dupont after a confident display against Wales. Will Fabien Galthie retain his faith in young players after their recent good result?

Free France vs England live streams

This and every Six Nations game will be shown for free in the UK and Ireland.

Don't worry if you've never used a VPN before – it's really easy, and we have full instructions below.

Watch France vs England live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular France vs England live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch Six Nations live streams from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN to stream France vs England

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. So for Six Nations rugby, you may wish to choose a server in the UK.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free France vs England live stream!

Watch France vs England live stream in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2024 Six Nations live in Australia. This one kicks off at 7am AEDT on Sunday 17th March.

To watch France vs England ad-free you'll need a Basic Stan package ($10 a month) together with its Stan Sport add-on (a further $15).

Out of Australia? Use a VPN to access your local stream when away from home.

Watch France vs England live stream in the USA

NBC's Peacock TV streaming service is the only place to watch this 2024 Six Nations match live in the USA. It starts at 4pm ET / 1pm PT on Saturday.

Peacock starts from only $5.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the Six Nations, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Outside the US? Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch France vs England live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch France vs England courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2024 tournament. This match kicks off at 9am on Sunday morning.

Subscribers can also watch online using its Sky Go service.

If you don't already have Sky and don't wish to commit to a full package just for the rugby, then Sky Sport Now offers weekly ($24.99) and monthly ($44.99) passes.

UK or Ireland rugby fan abroad? Live stream this Six Nations game on your home streaming service using a world class VPN.

Watch France vs England live stream in Canada

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN is the place to watch France vs England plus every other game of the 2024 Six Nations live in Canada. This game starts at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

A DAZN subscription will currently set you back CA$29.99 a month or CA$199.99 a year.

Don't forget: Canadian nationals can live stream matches via DAZN when overseas with a VPN.

Watch France vs England live stream in South Africa

To watch France vs England and all Six Nations 2024 fixtures in South Africa, you'll need access to SuperSport. If you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Alternatively, you can get SuperSport channels via the DSTV streaming platform, with plans starting from R129 per month.

This one starts at 10pm SAST on Saturday evening.

Watch France vs England live stream in Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports has all the Six Nations action across most countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

France vs England starts at 8pm GMT, so double check your schedule for the start time in your time zone – in Singapore, for example, kick off is 4am on the night of Sunday 17th March.

A monthly pass for Premier Sports will currently set you back US$25.99, but there's a 45% discount to be had if you opt for an annual plan at US$169.99 for a full year.

In addition to the Six Nations, a Premier Sports subscription also gives you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, NRL, URC and Rugby Championship action.

UK expat in Asia? Then use a VPN to watch the free coverage from back home.