Ghana vs Nigeria live stream: how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff online

Ghana face Nigeria in a two-legged clash between two of African historic football powerhouses, and two of its hottest rivals, to clinch one of five World Cup 2022 qualifying spots open to the continent. Friday night will be the first meeting between the teams of any description for more than a decade and a first competitive clash since an Asamoah Gyan goal took Ghana into the 2010 African Cup of Nations final at Nigeria's expense. There's only space for either the Black Stars or the Super Eagles in Qatar. Make sure you know how to watch a Ghana vs Nigeria live stream from where you are.

Ghana vs Nigeria live stream Date: Friday 25th March 2022 Kick off: 6:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi FREE streams: Mola TV | YouTube Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN Plus

Quarter-finalists at the 2010 World Cup, Ghana failed to qualify four years ago and are desperate to right that wrong. The Black Stars fell woefully short at the African Cup of Nations in January with an embarrassing exit at the hands of Comoros.

Former Brighton boss Chris Hughton – whose father is Ghanaian – has since joined as technical director to help out interim boss Otto Addo and the pair will rely on Premier League trio Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Daniel Amartey (Leicester) and Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace). Jordan's older brother Andre is suspended.

Three-time AFCON champions Nigeria topped World Cup qualifying Group C ahead of Cape Verde, Liberia and the Central African Republic. Former Leicester winger Ahmed Musa will look to extend his record caps tally to 106, while ex-Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo will likely start up front, potentially alongside goal-hungry Watford man Emmanuel Dennis who returns to the squad. Wilfred Ndidi misses out with injury.

The match kicks off at 6:30pm GMT on Friday, 25th March at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana. Follow our guide on how to watch a Ghana vs Nigeria live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a free Ghana vs Nigeria live stream in the UK, Australia, Canada and ROW

Good news African football fans, in many countries around the world – including Australia and Canada – you can watch the denouement of CAF World Cup qualifying for free on YouTube. This includes Ghana vs Nigeria.

Previously, FIFA has hosted the games on its YouTube channel but the exact details are not clear at the time of writing.

In the UK, Mola TV also has the rights to show the Ghana vs Nigeria World Cup qualifier. It's free to watch to anyone in the UK, just sign up via the Mola TV website or the Mola TV app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Stuck outside the UK, Australia or Canada at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Ghana vs Nigeria live stream worldwide with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Ghana vs Nigeria rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

US: Ghana vs Nigeria live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show Ghana vs Nigeria in the US, as well as other World Cup qualifying games, all FA Cup matches, and a host of other sport. All will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month or $12.99 for a bargain along with Hulu and Disney+.

US subscribers away from the States can watch a Ghana vs Nigeria live stream from abroad with a VPN.

Splash out on the best TVs: budget to premium

Africa World Cup 2022 qualifier fixtures

All kick-offs are GMT

Friday 25th March (first legs)

DR Congo vs Morocco 15:00

Mali vs Tunisia 16:00

Cameroon vs Algeria 17:00

Ghana vs Nigeria 18:30

Egypt vs Senegal 20:30

Tuesday 29th March (second legs)

Senegal vs Egypt 16:00

Nigeria vs Ghana 17:00

Morocco vs DR Congo 18:30

Algeria vs Cameroon 19:30

Tunisia vs Mali 19:30